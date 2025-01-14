From food truck to kiosk to storefront, Zachary-born Street Food Munchies will open its first brick-and-mortar location this Saturday, Jan. 18.

The counter-service eatery on Florida Boulevard near Airline Highway offers a new way for diners to enjoy the brand’s rich New Orleans-inspired dishes, while the food truck in Zachary and the Mall of Louisiana kiosk will continue to operate. At the grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 18, the restaurant will offer giveaways, live karaoke and signature menu items.

Owner Lataoya Jett says the new location achieves a long-time dream of having a Street Food Munchies location in north Baton Rouge. Following the opening of the new Amazon Fulfillment Center and Aldi grocery close by, Jett knew she wanted to be a part of Florida Boulevard’s redevelopment.

“I always wanted to be in north Baton Rouge,” Jett says.

As Jett was driving to see a different available space in the area, she stumbled upon the new location with a “for lease” sign out front, and it happened to be a perfect fit.

“The place was already set up with my colors,” Jett says of her brand’s red-and-black color scheme.

Inside, customers can find sleek red barstools and tables draped in black tablecloths. TVs are mounted on the walls for guests to watch sports. A stage for live karaoke is outfitted with a greenery backdrop with red roses hung throughout and a neon Street Food Munchies sign. Jett says the decor represents New Orleans, family and a good time. A separate sign on a wall reads, “Good Food, Good Friends, Good Times.”

“That’s what New Orleans is all about,” Jett says.

Jett began cooking at the age of 10 in her mother’s kitchen in New Orleans.

“I’ve always wanted to be creative in the kitchen,” she says.

After evacuating to Baton Rouge in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Jett says her family experienced hardships and difficulties from missing home and the devastation that the storm left in its wake. After losing everything, Jett says cooking was a way for her and her family to keep their minds off their circumstances and to show love.

Jett and her aunt had always discussed opening up a restaurant. In 2022, Jett launched the Street Food Munchies food truck in Zachary, eventually landing a permanent location in downtown Zachary right off Main Street and gaining a loyal following. In May, Jett brought Street Food Munchies’ flatbreads, loaded potatoes, pastas and more to the Mall of Louisiana as a food kiosk upstairs in the food court just off the escalators.

“I wanted to expand…I wanted people to be able to taste this food every day of the week,” she says.

At the new location, diners can expect some of Jett’s signature dishes like stuffed baked potatoes and loaded pastas, plus more involved meals that Jett says she’s been unable to make with the food truck and kiosk’s limited kitchen space. New dishes include New Orleans-style Yakamein with beef, shrimp or chicken and eggs in a tasty beef broth; and sausage, chicken and seafood gumbo. A New Orleans-style Loaded Salad with juicy shrimp, crawfish and a special Street Food Munchies sauce drizzled on top is also on the menu. The restaurant will also offer lunch specials on weekdays.

Jett says she wanted the new location to be open before Martin Luther King Jr. Day to allow people to celebrate at the restaurant with some good food and New Orleans hospitality.

“I wanted to bring some Big Easy roots down to 225,” she says.

Street Food Munchies will be available to host events and offer catering services, Jett says. The eatery has also been asked to cater events for LSU, which Jett says she is excited about.

The new Street Food Munchies will be open Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. It is located at 8345 Florida Blvd., Suite D3. Find more at streetfoodmunchies.com.