​​Baton Rouge’s Todd Graves is the 293rd richest person in the world

Todd Graves, the founder and CEO of Baton Rouge-born Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, is the 293rd richest person in the world, according to this year’s Forbes Billionaires List.

Graves’ net worth clocked in at $9.5 billion this year. This is Graves’ second year on the list. Last year, he ranked No. 270 with a net worth of $9.1 billion.

The only other Louisianan on this year’s list is Gayle Benson, the owner of the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. Benson ranked No. 464 with a net worth of $7.1 billion. Last year, she ranked No. 477 with a net worth of $6.1 billion.

The annual Forbes Billionaires List uses stock prices and exchange rates to produce a snapshot of the world’s wealth.

Elon Musk topped this year’s list with a net worth of $342 billion, followed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg at $216 billion and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at $215 billion.

In total, there are 3,028 billionaires on this year’s list, 247 more than a year ago. Not only are there more billionaires this year, but they’re “richer than ever,” Forbes says. They’re worth a combined $16.1 trillion, up nearly $2 trillion from 2024.

The U.S. leads the pack with a record 902 billionaires, followed by China (including Hong Kong) at 516 and India at 205.

