Final hours: Best of 225 voting closes Tuesday, April 8

With less than 48 hours left to cast a ballot for this year’s Best of 225 Awards, it’s the last chance to decide which local businesses and people will be crowned winners in this year’s edition.

Your write-in submissions from December and January determined the nominees in 70-plus categories, including Best Overall Restaurant, Best Local Lunch Spot, Best Local Visual Artist and so much more. Every vote is crucial—some categories may be decided by only a handful of votes, as Best Pizza was when it resulted in a tie last year. Read our frequently asked questions to find out more about how the process works.

The ballot will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8, so make sure to support Capital City people and businesses. And if you’re a 2025 nominee, congratulations! Spread the word by downloading our official nominee graphics.

