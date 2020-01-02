Among the New Year’s resolutions Americans will make this year, there’s a good chance some will include the worldwide trend of going vegan for the month of January. Last year, more than 250,000 people in the United Kingdom pledged to go plant-based for the month in a new movement called Veganuary that’s been underway since 2014. Veganuary formally gets off the ground in the United States this New Year. Organizers say it calls attention to plant-based diets as a way to protect the environment, prevent animal suffering and improve health worldwide. The official website provide shopping tips and recipes.

You can find vegan and vegetarian options at a handful of Baton Rouge restaurants, like MJ’s Cafe, Vegan Friendly Foods, Zoës Kitchen, The Dish at White Star Market and Cocha, but the dining out scene here remains challenging for local vegans. If you’re considering going vegan this month, supplement those experiences with these popular vegan recipes. These are great for dinner—and make nice lunch leftovers at work.

PETA’s most searched recipe in 2019, this vegan version has all the sweet-savory-spiciness you love about everyone’s favorite Thai takeout.

A great way to use the squash, eggplant and peppers in your veggie drawer, this vegan chili also includes plenty of protein from canned beans.

Bon Appetit’s punchy salad with crisped chiles is bold and fragrant. It’s perfect as a stand-alone or side dish.

Food Network’s vegan take on a classic Italian pasta dish is an easy and filling weeknight dinner.

One Green Planet’s most popular recipe of 2018 is this savory, belly-warming stroganoff, made with vegan ribbon noodles, vegetable broth, hearty mushrooms and vegan sour cream.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.