Grab some in-season asparagus and roast them in the oven for this arugula salad with honey lemon vinaigrette. Photos by Camille Delalaune

In 225’s March issue, I took a look at the perfect wine to pair with asparagus in our bimonthly wine feature, Grape Crush. Asparagus is one of the spring’s most reliable and appealing vegetables, but it’s notoriously hard to pair with wine. Its vegetal, umami flavor makes wine taste metallic and flinty. One wine really succeeds, though. It’s grüner veltliner, an Austrian white that you will love. Trust me. You can also find it easily around town. Our story includes specific suggestions on grüners on shelves this month in local wine stores.

Along with your shiny new bottle of Austrian wine, try this roasted asparagus and arugula salad with honey lemon vinaigrette. It’s a great way to welcome spring and enjoy a pairing that really works.

Roasted Asparagus and Arugula Salad with Honey Lemon Vinaigrette

Servings: 4

1 pound fresh asparagus, ends trimmed

2 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt and fresh cracked black pepper

6 to 8 cups arugula and mixed greens

1 cup red and yellow grape tomatoes, sliced

3-5 fresh radishes, sliced thin

Honey Lemon Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Place the asparagus in a shallow baking dish. Douse with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast for 15 minutes. Remove the asparagus from the pan and place on a cutting board to cool. Cut into 1-2 inch pieces. Add the greens to a large salad bowl, along with the tomatoes, radishes and roasted asparagus. Toss with the dressing and serve.

Honey Lemon Vinaigrette

Servings: Makes about 2/3 cup

1/3 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Whisk all ingredients together in small bowl. Drizzle over the Roasted Asparagus and Arugula Salad.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.