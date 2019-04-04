Takeout and home delivery orders are at an all-time high in Baton Rouge, with diners fully embracing apps like Waitr and Uber Eats, or placing their own pick-up orders. (Just check out 225‘s December cover story for proof!) But those delectable dishes, which chefs have taken time to conceive and prepare, need a just treatment once they arrive. The best way to enjoy many of them is with the perfect wine pairing. You won’t be able to include that with your order—yet—so instead, keep a few varietals on hand as your go-to house selections. It’ll make a convenient experience that much more delicious.

5 wines to keep on hand for take out

Sauvignon blanc. One of the food-friendliest wines around, sauvignon blanc is great with a variety of dishes like Soji’s Drunken Noodles, Bistro Byronz’s turkey gruyere burger with sweet potato fries, or Tio Javi’s Chilean salmon. This Ferrari-Carano Fumé Blanc is less citrusy than others, but it’s got great acidity for pairing with these and many other dishes. (Fumé Blanc is just another name for sauvignon blanc.)

Côtes du Rhone. Reds from France’s Rhone River valley range in price and heft, but many are super affordable and light and fruity enough to pair with casual dishes that still want a red, like Curbside’s Shroomin’ and Jammin’ burger and Red Zeppelin’s Mothership pizza.

Rose. The sky’s the limit here since rose can handle big, bold, spicy flavors with a good amount of fat. Keep one on hand for Jed’s Local’s chicken banh mi po-boy, Fete au Fete’s crawfish poutine, Thai Pepper’s pad thai and lots of other dishes.

Tempranillo. This red from Northern Spain can be really big and flavorful, but it’s still nicely priced. It’s great for dishes that deserve a heavier red, like Stroube’s lamb lollipops and Umami’s Samurai Steak.

Riesling. There’s a big range of rieslings out there, from dry to sweet, which makes their food pairings also really broad. Many wine drinkers like a hint of sweetness, so if that appeals to you, keep a lightly sweet riesling on hand. It’s a perfect match for Rocca’s Spinach and Artichoke White Pie or Overpass Merchant’s Truffle Frites or Chicken Skins.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hunryforlouisiana.com.