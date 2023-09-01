South Louisiana restaurants we think are worth the day trip from Baton Rouge

234 Lee Lane, Covington
3517 Highway 190, Mandeville
“I’m from Covington, so I love taking the hour drive on the weekend to visit family and get a good bite to eat. I feel like every time I make the trip, there are new businesses to try, but I usually stick to my favorites on the Northshore. For lunch, I’m always wanting to go to Coffee Rani. The menu has everything from pasta and salads to sandwiches and smoothies. My go-to is the Cobb Club. This sandwich has all the things you love from a Cobb salad stuffed inside a warm piece of herbed ciabatta bread. Don’t skip out on their dessert case, either. You can’t go wrong with a chilled cake slice or a petit four.”
—Olivia Deffes, 225 digital staff writer
Willa Jean
611 O’Keefe Ave., New Orleans