South Louisiana restaurants we think are worth the day trip from Baton Rouge

To say our staff is a little obsessed with the restaurant scene in Baton Rouge would be an understatement. If you hacked into our Slack channel, you’d field a flurry of messages about what’s opening where, who tried what, and which food trend might make its way to town next.

And when we hit the road for a holiday like Labor Day weekend, we’re just as committed to the hunt for good south Louisiana eats. Here’s what we’ve tried and loved lately an hour or so from Baton Rouge.

We’d love to hear your picks, too! What restaurants do you just have to stop at when you’re in New Orleans, Mandeville, Lafayette and beyond? Tell us at [email protected].

3637 Magazine Street, New Orleans

“I love to explore new bars and restaurants in New Orleans, but I also love the comfort of returning to a favorite spot whose menu I know cold. That place is Lilette, a legit neighborhood establishment Uptown with low lights, classic hexagonal floor tile and a killer by-the-glass wine list. I like to take things slow and order a whole bunch of starters, especially the grilled beets with goat cheese and the hearts of palm salad. While the seafood is always great, it’s hard to pass up the entree hanger steak with fries. And for dessert, I always, always, always opt for the exceptionally balanced goat cheese and creme fraiche quenelles with poached pear, pistachios and lavender honey. It’s one of my favorite desserts on earth, and I look forward it to every time. Dress is casual, but I highly recommend an elastic waistband.”

—Maggie Heyn Richardson, 225 features writer