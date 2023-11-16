Saturday is the last day for a taste of Gov’t Taco before it closes

Gov’t Taco is closing its Mid City doors for good this Saturday.

The restaurant announced the closure this week on its Instagram.

“We want to extend our deepest gratitude to our loyal taco connoisseurs for supporting us over the years and hope you’ll swing by for one last bite. While this may be the end, we know the delicious memories you’ve made here will live on,” the post reads.

Guaranty Media, Gov’t Taco’s owners, is exiting the restaurant business to focus on its core business unit as a media company, President and CEO Flynn Foster says.

The announcement comes less than a year after the January departure of restaurant founder and chef Jay Ducote from Guaranty, whom he sold Gov’t Taco to in September 2019. Ducote also sold his spices and sauces brand and the Bite and Booze brand to Guaranty.

Per Daily Report’s reporting, Ducote and his staff became employees of Guaranty under a new division of the company called Jay Ducote Hospitality Group, with Ducote hosting a prime time radio show. He left to grow his personal brand.

Gov’t Taco originally opened in the now-defunct White Star Market in 2018 before moving to its stand-alone brick-and-mortar location in 2020 after the sale to Guaranty.

