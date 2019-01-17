Foodies: Grab your stretchy pants. New Orleans event company My House Social and Baton Rouge’s The Red Cake Events are hosting the Louisiana Street Food Festival downtown for the second year—and it’s bringing the heat.

More than 25 Louisiana chefs and food vendors will line River Road in front of the Raising Cane’s River Center to serve unique dishes from food trucks and pop-up tents on Saturday, Jan. 19. Alongside Baton Rouge vendors, chefs and food trucks will drive in from New Orleans, Lake Charles, Shreveport, Slidell and Lafayette for the festival.

The Louisiana Street Food Festival is held in conjunction with the Louisiana Marathon, providing another component to the busy marathon weekend and a chance for runners to grab a bite after the Saturday 5K race (the full marathon takes place Sunday, Jan. 20).

Locals and hungry marathon runners can taste everything from Jamaican to Japanese cuisine. Vendors will be serving fresh sushi, wood-fired pizza, barbecue ribs, gourmet loaded fries, crepes, loaded waffles, artisan ice cream and cupcakes. (Is your mouth watering yet?)

“We do a lot of research leading up to the festival,” My House Social CEO Barrie Schwartz says. “We look for chefs with interesting dishes, restaurants who are popular in their cities and people doing fun things with street food.”

Local vendor participants include Cupcake Allie, Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts, Louisiana Lemonade, Rouge a Roux’s, Valerie’s Creole Sneaux Catering and The Cajun Spoon and the Bamboo Chef.

There will be live music performances by Louisiana bands Michot’s Melody Makers and Cory Porche and the Podnah All-Star Band featuring Red Stick Ramblers and Chris Stafford of Feufollet.

The Louisiana Street Food Festival is set for Jan. 19, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., in front of Raising Cane’s River Center on River Road. Music performances start at noon. Read our story about the marathon’s success from the January issue here.