We’ve all been there: The month comes to a close, and the bills start pouring in—and suddenly you’re a little low on cash. Plus, you need to start saving up for that well-deserved summer vacation you’ve been planning. That doesn’t mean you have to completely give up going out to eat, though. If you play your cards right, you can still spend a few nights away from the kitchen until you get that next paycheck. Here are seven local meal ideas that won’t leave you strapped for cash—but will leave your stomach full.

Price tag: $5

With locations on Brightside and West Chimes Street just off LSU’s campus, this Baton Rouge staple is a hit among college students and natives alike. More importantly, Inga’s regular sized sandwiches average around $5.

With turkey, steak, pork, chicken and pastrami sandwiches, you won’t be short-changed on options even if you’re short on change. Read more about the cozy, relaxed atmosphere you won’t get at a chain sandwich shop and the local favorite—the steak sandwich—in this 225 Dine story.

Pro tip: Bring a friend and split the large sandwich, which is a little over $8, for even more of a steal.

Price tag: $6

If you’re downtown on your lunch break, make your way to Spanish Town Market. The grocery-turned-market in Baton Rouge’s oldest neighborhood has been around since 1914. It has plenty of $6 sandwich offerings, including tuna and chicken salad sandwiches, BLTs and the All American hamburger.

While you’re chowing down, check out the eclectic artwork lining the blue walls of the restaurant’s interior.

Bonus: The restaurant is located near the Louisiana State Capitol, so after lunch you can take the elevator up to the viewing area at the top for a bird’s eye view of the city. How many Capital City staples can you locate?

Tacos

Price tag: $3.50 and under

It’s time to taco ‘bout the inexpensive taco eateries all around Baton Rouge. Beef, chicken, cow tongue, you name it. El Tio Taqueria and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop both have an array of selections for under $3.

Or you can try tacos for $3.50 at Gov’t Taco at White Star Market, one of Government Street’s newest and liveliest additions. With selections like a taco pairing pimento mac and cheese with smoked chicken, these are are not your ordinary tacos. But trust us, they’re good enough they’re sure to become a part of your ordinary diet. Check out our first look at White Star Market here.

Price tag: $7.25 combo, but you’ll have plenty of leftovers

Neighboring college hotspots Highland Coffees and Insomnia Cookies lies a hidden-gem Chinese takeout location. The portion sizes here warrant 2-3 meals, depending on your appetite.

Choose one of Geauld Tiger’s combo meals for a spring roll, a mound of fried rice and your choice of Asian chicken classics, including sesame, General Tso’s, honey, and sweet and sour. Not a chicken person? Shrimp and tofu options are also offered.

Price tag: $9 and under for specialty plates and sandwiches

Looking for a hearty, meat-filled meal? Feelin’ barbecue sauce? Loaded potatoes your forte? Cou-Yon’s combines all of the above. Its specialty plates, which include pulled-pork nachos and smoked chicken bacon ranch wraps, are all $9 and under.

Cou-Yon’s has a restaurant located on North Alexander Avenue in Port Allen, but the food truck travels around Baton Rouge during the week. It’s typically downtown Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and you can call 200-4882 to find out where it will be parked the rest of the week.

VooDoo BBQ and Grill’s pulled pork sandwiches on Tuesdays

Price tag: $2 per sandwich

VooDoo BBQ and Grill treats you right on Tuesdays, offering $2 pulled pork sandwiches. With locations near LSU and on Perkins, folks on both sides of town can take advantage of this offer.

Pro tip: If you’re at the Perkins Rowe location and are looking for some post-pork entertainment, you’ll want to stop by for a $5 Tuesday movie at Perkins Rowe Cinemark. Just make sure you don’t get too comfortable lounging in those reclining chairs that you fall asleep and miss the movie.

Price tag: $5-$6

Satisfy a midnight craving without leaving your house by giving Hungry Howie’s a call. Chicken pizza options abound: You can try the chicken bacon ranch, buffalo chicken or Asian chicken pizzas (or eventually, all of the above).

Right now, you can get a small two-topping pizza for $5 or two medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99 each. Check out the restaurant’s full list of specials.

225 Dine‘s “Rent Week” series is all about where to eat affordably in Baton Rouge. Check out our last installment for more budget-friendly local meal ideas.