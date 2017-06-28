Tonight is the night. Be the first to find out who won the 2017 Best of 225 Awards at the Hot Off the Press party Wednesday, June 28, 6-9 p.m.

We’ll be handing out copies of our July issue, and Curbside will be handing out samples of its sliders, fries and tots and boozy shakes. Preview the menu here. Local band After 8 will perform, and artist Stephanie Torregrossa will be painting live.

The event is now sold out. But for those attending, there will be limited parking available at Curbside. You can find additional parking on side streets and across the street at Wooden Haven Furniture Co. and the vacant lot next to it. Due to a high demand for this event, the 225 and Curbside crews encourage you to carpool with friends and co-workers or use Uber/Lyft.

Voting and nominations for Best of 225 Awards were open in more than 60 categories February through early April on our website. All residents of the 225 region were invited to nominate their favorite people and businesses. The top nominees in each category were placed on the final voting ballot, which was also open to the public. That means the nominees and the winners were 100% chosen by 225 readers.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the process and to all those joining us for the event tonight. The July issue will start hitting newsstands tomorrow, and the Best of 225 results will be posted on our website this weekend.

To find out more about Best of 225, check our FAQ or browse previous winners.

Curbside is at 4158 Government St. See y’all tonight!