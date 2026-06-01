How Smoke Bayou owner Calvin Collier turned a passion into a thriving business

Diners file into Smoke Bayou, following a trail of fragrant, mouthwatering smoke. Founded by competition barbecue enthusiast and former plant worker and trucking company owner Calvin Collier, the restaurant serves St. Louis-style ribs, brisket, wings and other meats smoked over post oak wood in two 1,000-gallon offset smokers.

The homegrown concept moved into its current 200-seat location last April after five years of steady growth. Collier and his team start the day by trimming cuts of meat to his specifications and tending the oak fire by hand. His barbecue style is shaped by years on the competition circuit. He still regularly competes on two different teams at Hogs for the Cause and Memphis in May, landing top 10 finishes in several categories.

But Collier didn’t get into the barbecue business until he experienced a life-changing event. Returning home after a work trip to Africa in March 2020, Collier’s health inexplicably and quickly declined. Doctors thought it might be COVID-19. He was instead diagnosed with malaria.

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Lying in the hospital, Collier says he was consumed by thoughts of his own mortality. “During all that, I was like, man, I’m about to die, and I never did what I really wanted to do,” he recalls. “I said, ‘I’m not going to work in a plant or drive trucks anymore. I’m going to start cooking.’”

Collier recovered a month later. He walked away from his trucking company, bought a smoker and opened a roadside barbecue stand in Baton Rouge’s Ardenwood neighborhood where he began selling ribs, burgers, hot sausage and pork chops.

“It was a real mix of people coming,” he says. “That‘s when I knew I had something special.”

Business grew and Collier transitioned to a food truck, shifting to Florida Boulevard and North Acadian Thruway near the Mid City Baton Rouge General. Hospital workers discovered his menu, as did LSU football players, who spread the word on social media. Customers would sometimes wait in the parking lot even before he had a chance to set up.

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Collier felt running a food truck was too arduous and weather dependent, so he moved into a small brick-and-mortar location on Bluebonnet Boulevard and Jefferson Highway. For three years, the restaurant thrived, earning loyal fans on the hunt for real pit, small-batch barbecue. In June 2024, food influencer Keith Lee stopped in to review Collier’s fare, triggering even more local interest in the restaurant. By 2025, it was time for a bigger location, prompting the move to Coursey Boulevard.

Despite the accolades and the growth, Collier still sees himself as just a hardworking entrepreneur.

“I got here on my own,” he says. “I don’t have investors. I believe in what I’m doing.”

This article was originally published in the June 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.