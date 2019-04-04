The Ebb & Flow Festival kicks off the Baton Rouge festival season this Saturday and Sunday, April 6-7. We can’t wait for a weekend filled with live music, art installations, films and more cultural events across the Capital City. (Be sure to read our preview here.)

But here at 225 Dine, hitting the food vendors is by far our favorite festival activity. Whether you’re planning to camp out at the Crest Stage for live performances or hitting the downtown streets for other festival events, be sure to grab some grub from these food and drink vendors.

Here’s our guide to what to eat and drink at the festival this weekend:

• Grab some Cajun-inspired bites like boudin balls stuffed with Gouda cheese, or poutine fries smothered in pulled pork and Abita Beer barbecue sauce from Rouge-A-Roux’s. Other tasty bites from this Baton Rouge food truck include burgers, poboys and other sandwiches.

• Stop by Chet’s Grill & Cheesesteaks for a “dress your own” Philly cheesesteak or Cajun sausage sandwich from this Lafayette vendor.

• If that early April heat has you heading for the shade, cool off with a snoball or ice cream cone from Snow Day or a fresh-squeezed lemonade from Louisiana Lemonade.

• Try a bite from other vendors including International Foods, LLC and Gabriel’s Cajun Concessions. Beer, wine and Coca Cola products will be available for purchase from the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.

Find out more about Ebb & Flow Festival here.