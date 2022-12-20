Order this: Sandwiches and starters from the new Zee Zee’s

Earlier this month, we gave you a look inside the new Zee Zee’s. But what’s on the menu? Let’s take a video tour of the food.

Zee Zee’s is more than your average neighborhood bar. With a menu birthed by Chow Yum Phat’s Jordan Ramirez, Zee Zee’s is a place you can go for a good meal, too. Take a look at a few of the restaurant’s sandwiches and starters—and they pair well with any drink from the bar. Cheers!

• Hot Turkey Dip Sandwich, a hot-pressed turkey sandwich with a side of gravy for dipping

• Hot Fish Sandwich, a massive fish piece dipped in spicy batter, fried, topped with poblano slaw and pickles and tucked into a potato roll

• Buffalo Wings served with spiced ranch and house pickles