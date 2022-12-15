The new Zee Zee’s allows two popular Perkins Road Overpass spots to shine once again

The new Zee Zee’s is the place you want to go where everybody knows your name, combining two notable Baton Rouge neighborhood institutions into one spot that seems like it’s been there for years.

Zee Zee’s now occupies the former location of George’s under the Perkins Road Overpass. It’s a direct nod to the late Zee Zee Gardens, which occupied the building that Overpass Merchant currently resides in for decades. The bar opened quietly on Tuesday, Dec. 6, with a message on social media, but new and loyal patrons were quick to come by for a meal and a drink.

Partners of this venture wanted to bring back that classic community bar feel, so they opted for comfy seating, a few tables with booths and decor that is both fun and reminiscent. Partner Jordan Ramirez says the new Zee Zee’s still has that vibe that you’d find at any neighborhood hang-out spot.

“A place like this really fits the area,” Ramirez says. “It’s pretty cool to be able to take an older institution, fix it up and bring back an old neighborhood name.”

Upon entry, Zee Zee’s is warm and inviting. The front door stays open to invite patrons in for a drink or meal. The lights are dimmed except for the bright, multicolored Christmas lights lining the ceiling. To set the mood even further, soft classic rock bands like Eagles and Loggins and Messina play at the perfect volume.

Around the bar, you’ll see nods to Zee Zee Gardens, like a mural painted to look like the stained glass from the old location. There are even some former Zee Zee Gardens bartenders who have been reemployed to help sling drinks just like old times.

There are also features reminiscent of the old George’s, which announced that it would close indefinitely in 2021. As you head to the patio, you’ll see a sign that says “George’s Out Back Patio” that has been playfully crossed out and covered by the Zee Zee’s logo. An old George’s sign sits on the patio, and sharpie-covered tables from the original restaurant have been preserved with past patrons’ messages.

While embracing the bar’s old influences, there are some modern touches like a portrait of a tiger decked out in Gucci, a painting of young Queen Elizabeth in the women’s bathroom and new cushy leather and velvet seats.

“My favorite part is probably the bar,” Ramirez says. “We have really comfortable bar stools.”

Though it is a bar, there’s also the kitchen in the back also serves up snacks, sandwiches and sides. Ramirez took over control of the kitchen to create a menu of favorites and classics with a twist. As the chef and owner of Zee Zee’s neighbor Chow Yum Phat, Ramirez says he enjoys getting to embrace his southern roots with the new menu.

“We’re going to do a lot of sandwiches, burgers and stuff like that,” he says. “But, we’re not redoing what was done before. Instead, we’re bringing a new, modern take on some stuff while paying homage to some of those classic dishes.”

The menu starts with tasty appetizers like buffalo wings, chicken and sausage gumbo, mozzarella logs and more. Currently, the mains section consists of tasty sandwiches like a Hot Turkey Dip and a Hot Fish, and burgers will be making their debut soon according to Ramirez. To complement a Zee Zee’s meal, you can order sides like poblano slaw, seasoned fries or sautéed green beans.

As for drinks, Zee Zee’s has all the standard beers and liquors. Ramirez says there’s no specialty cocktail menu as of yet, but they are serving classic cocktails and have even dished out some espresso martinis when requested.

“We didn’t want to go over the top with a cocktail list,” Ramirez says. “We just really want to keep that neighborhood bar vibe. We’ll obviously offer some cocktails, and at the same time, we just have a really solid bar here.”

Zee Zee’s is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m., and on Sundays from 10 a.m. until midnight. The kitchen is currently open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Zee Zee’s is at 2943 Perkins Road.