More openings on the way: Social Coffee, Yard Milkshake Bar and Cou-Yon’s announce new locations

The Yard Milkshake Bar bringing its Instagrammable shakes to BR

The Yard Milkshake Bar will open its first Louisiana location in Highland Park Marketplace. Following the recent arrival of New Orleans-based healthy gourmet food service Clean Creations, that leaves only two suites available at the development.

Founded in 2017 by married couple Logan and Chelsea Green, the Gulf Shores, Alabama-based chain serves over-the-counter speciality milkshakes and other dairy treats topped with Girl Scout Cookies, cereal and doughnuts, among other sweets.

The Yard has 10 locations across Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, Texas and Virginia and is slated to open shops in Destin, Florida, Madison, Alabama, and Phoenix. Its Baton Rouge opening date has not yet been announced. Read the full story from a March 10 edition of Daily Report.

Cou-Yon’s BBQ rolls out another permanent food truck location

Popular Port Allen-born Cou-Yon’s BBQ has rolled out another location for its signature pecan-smoked pit barbecue: a permanent food truck stationed at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive. The red truck is located in the Albertsons parking lot near Wingstop and Stitch alterations shop. It joins another permanent Cou-Yon’s food truck stationed at Perkins Road and Acadian Thruway.

Cou-Yon’s, which was founded in 2009 in Port Allen, got into the food truck business in 2010, parking in different places around Baton Rouge. A Cou-Yon’s food truck began serving at the Perkins Road location last summer and in the fall another food truck began serving on LSU’s campus five days a week. Owner and managing partner Paul Mladenka says the permanent food trucks have been a “great, low-risk opportunity” to expand Cou-Yon’s customer base during the pandemic.

“There is no question it has had a part in us being able to weather the storm,” Mladenka says. Read the full story from a March 9 edition of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.

