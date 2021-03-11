More openings on the way: Social Coffee, Yard Milkshake Bar and Cou-Yon’s announce new locations

Social Coffee pop-up concept planning brick-and-mortar space downtown
Social Coffee, which currently serves its coffee and espressos from a counter at Chow Yum Phat on Perkins Road, is moving into a brick-and-mortar location in downtown Baton Rouge early this summer.
The business has signed a four-year lease on a 919-square-foot space on North Third Street, in the suite next to Geaux Ride and the Charles W. Lamar Jr. YMCA that was once occupied by a Spotter’s restaurant. The downtown spot marks the first brick-and-mortar store for the coffee shop, which Farrell launched nearly two years ago as a coffee cart that “popped up” at local businesses, markets and other special events.
The Yard Milkshake Bar bringing its Instagrammable shakes to BR
The Yard Milkshake Bar will open its first Louisiana location in Highland Park Marketplace. Following the recent arrival of New Orleans-based healthy gourmet food service Clean Creations, that leaves only two suites available at the development.
Founded in 2017 by married couple Logan and Chelsea Green, the Gulf Shores, Alabama-based chain serves over-the-counter speciality milkshakes and other dairy treats topped with Girl Scout Cookies, cereal and doughnuts, among other sweets.
Cou-Yon’s BBQ rolls out another permanent food truck location
Popular Port Allen-born Cou-Yon’s BBQ has rolled out another location for its signature pecan-smoked pit barbecue: a permanent food truck stationed at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive. The red truck is located in the Albertsons parking lot near Wingstop and Stitch alterations shop. It joins another permanent Cou-Yon’s food truck stationed at Perkins Road and Acadian Thruway.
Cou-Yon’s, which was founded in 2009 in Port Allen, got into the food truck business in 2010, parking in different places around Baton Rouge. A Cou-Yon’s food truck began serving at the Perkins Road location last summer and in the fall another food truck began serving on LSU’s campus five days a week. Owner and managing partner Paul Mladenka says the permanent food trucks have been a “great, low-risk opportunity” to expand Cou-Yon’s customer base during the pandemic.