Search PLANT THERAPY

HUMANITIES AMPED

RAMEN RECIPES

View the E-Edition



#225BATONROUGE View the E-Edition

Zulu king cake at Ambrosia Bakery. File photo by Collin Richie One week left to get your king cake fill: Festive sweet treats to try in Baton Rouge





#225BATONROUGE With one week left until Fat Tuesday, now’s the time to get your king cake fix before the season is over. After all, these seasonal, sweet dough rings won’t be around all year. If you’re looking for places to get king cakes to enjoy before Carnival Day or need to get one for a parade party, here are a few favorite places around town where you can find the iconic dessert before it’s too late. Stock up while you still can—if you’re lucky, maybe you’ll even have enough left to enjoy a sweet treat on Ash Wednesday. Email us your favorite king cake at [email protected], and we might add it to our story. Local favorites Eloise Market and Cakery This new Baton Rouge bakery is cooking up fresh king cakes all week to celebrate the final days of Mardi Gras. Get a traditional cake with cinnamon swirled into sweet dough or change it up with fun fillings like banana pudding, cream cheese and blueberry cheesecake. Order your own cake today on Eloise’s website or stop by the store to get a slice. You can also find plenty of festive Mardi Gras treats to order online, as well. Eloise Market and Cakery is at 320 Lee Drive. La Divina Italian Cafe Grab on of La Divina’s tiny king cakes when you stop in at this Italian cafe for pasta and paninis. You won’t feel guilty finishing off these personal pastries, and you won’t have to share either. Enjoy the classic cinnamon flavor along with a fun pink-iced creation just in time for the Spanish Town parade. Pair your cake with a scoop of king cake gelato for the ultimate Mardi Gras treat. La Divina is at 3535 Perkins Road.

Les Amis Bake Shoppe

This local bakery is offering king cakes in a variety of sizes and flavors. Choose between a regular or mini-sized cake and decide on what filling you’d like. If you’re feeling bold, try the bakery’s famous king cake cheesecake with cinnamon-flavored cream cheese and a crust made from actual king cake dough. Call to reserve your king cake treat or get there before they sell out. Les Amis Bake Shop is at 11826 Coursey Blvd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Les Amis Bake Shoppe (@lesamisbakeshoppe)

Ambrosia Bakery

At Ambrosia, you can find all kinds of king cakes to satisfy your last-minute craving. You can even make your own with its DIY cake kits, which include a baked cake, icing and sprinkles. Other than filled and traditional cakes, you can get fun flavors like pecan praline and Zulu, the latter of which is covered in chocolate and coconut and filled with cream. Order yours here. Ambrosia is at 8546 Siegen Lane.

Calandro’s Supermarket

If you’re shopping at Calandro’s this week, you may want to order a king cake to add to your cart. With over 50 flavors to choose from, you can never get tired of the grocer’s king cakes. These king cakes are so iconic that Burgersmith used slices to create a sweet bun for its King Cake Burger. Check out all the regular and gourmet flavors here. This year’s special mystery flavor is brownie. Once you’ve decided what flavor you’d like, call and order your cake before time runs out. Calandro’s has two locations in Baton Rouge: 4142 Government St. and 12732 Perkins Road.

CounterSpaceBR

The local bakery’s king cakes come in mini or 15-slice versions. It even serves king cake Pop-Tarts, which you can thankfully order year-round. Place your king cake order here. CounterSpaceBR is at 3753 Perkins Road, Suite D.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CounterspaceBR (@counterspacebr)

Where to find New Orleans classics in Baton Rouge

Gambino’s Bakery

This bakery calls itself the “king of king cakes” for good reason. These iconic king cakes of New Orleans fame are loved by those throughout the state during Mardi Gras season. The bakery has even taken its mouthwatering king cake flavor and turned it into an alcoholic rum cream. Whether you’re looking for cream cheese or fruit-filled cakes, go get one from the king. Gambino’s has a Baton Rouge location at 8646 Goodwood Blvd.

Randazzo’s king cakes at Carnival Mart

These king cakes are a New Orleans staple for the Mardi Gras season, and you can get them here in Baton Rouge at Carnival Mart. Every day, this store gets anywhere from 150-200 fresh king cakes to sell. You can choose from traditional, cream cheese or filled king cakes. These cakes sell out by the end of each day, so make sure to get there early to try this pillowy cinnamon cake. Carnival Mart is at 8696 Florline Blvd.

Dong Phuong king cakes at A&J’s Coffee Bean

These Vietnamese cakes have become a popular part of Carnival season in New Orleans. If you can’t make it to the original bakery to wait in line for your own, head over to an unlikely place to find this exceptional cake: A&J’s Coffee Bean located inside the Surgical Specialty Center of Baton Rouge. A&J’s Coffee Bean is at 8080 Bluebonnet Blvd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dong Phuong Restaurant (@dongphuong_restaurant)

District Donuts

District Donuts is known for its coffee, filled doughnuts and savory sliders, but did you know it makes king cakes too? If you’re looking for something a little bigger than their king cake doughnut, try the traditional and almond-flavored king cakes. These cakes are decked out in festive purple, green and gold sprinkles and cost $22-$25. Order yours here. District Donuts’ Baton Rouge location is at 7415 Corporate Blvd.

Fun twists on traditional king cakes

King Cake Bites from Reve Coffee Lab

These bites are portable pillows of king cake goodness. The pockets are filled with brown sugar and cinnamon, and decorated with espresso cream cheese icing and purple, green and gold sprinkles. Try these bites next time you go for a cup of coffee. Reve Coffee Lab is at 8211 Village Plaza Court, Suite 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rêve Coffee Lab – Baton Rouge (@revecoffeelab.btr)

Tres Leches King Cake from Ideal Market

This dessert fuses the best Mardi Gras treat with a traditional tres leches cake, combining cinnamon flavors with the sweet milky taste of the Latin American sponge cake. The cake is festive with Mardi Gras colors and a classic king cake baby on top. Buy the whole cake or just try a slice. Ideal Market is at 9301 Burbank Drive.

The Yardi Gras at The Yard Milkshake Bar

This massive milkshake is as big as the parties on Mardi Gras day. This sweet dessert drink is made with ice cream and purple, green and gold marshmallow cream. The rim of the glass is covered in green marshmallow cream and rolled in festive sprinkles. To top it all off, the milkshake is finished with a slice of a local king cake. While this milkshake may give you a sugar rush, it tastes and looks like a Mardi Gras dream. The Yard Milkshake Bar is at 18303 Perkins Road.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Yard Milkshake Bar ® (@theyardmilkshakebar)

More unique king cakes

Check out 225 Daily‘s roundups from earlier this year for fresh takes on king cakes like the sushi king cake at Rock-n-Sake and king cake cocktails.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE