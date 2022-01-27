Drink up with these Mardi Gras-themed cocktails and brews around Baton Rouge

All Hail Muses at Eliza

Inspired by New Orleans’ first all-female krewe, Muses, Eliza’s cocktail is built around Empress 1908 gin, the trendy spirit that integrates black tea and butterfly pea blossom with gin’s usual botanicals. The pea blossom is what gives Empress its blueish hue. Prosecco, lemon juice, honey syrup and fresh mint round out the drink, a refreshing pre-dinner lift.

Alligator Snapping Purple at City Pork – Perkins

Ooh, snap! City Pork – Perkins has gone seriously festive with bar manager Keia Gallion’s original Alligator Snapping Purple, a tequila-based cocktail shaken with blue curaçao, cranberry juice, fresh lemon and lime juices and sugar. Strained into a hurricane glass, because … why not?, the drink is finished with a hit of Sprite.

Bon Temps at The Vintage

The Vintage’s sassy Bon Temps cocktail blends Empress 1908 gin, pineapple and lemon juices and orgeat, an almond flavored syrup. It’s served in a Collins glass rimmed with green sugar sprinkles. In the spirit of the season, The Vintage is also serving other Mardi Gras cocktails, each created by its bartenders. They include The Orion, a frozen Hurricane; the Artemis, a cucumber tequila cocktail; the Spanish Town, a strawberry basil margarita; and a king cake martini.

King Cake Daiquiri at Mid City Beer Garden

Mid City Beer Garden’s king cake daiquiri blends king cake-flavored vodka with brown sugar, cinnamon, cinnamon cream liqueur and vanilla soft serve ice cream for the kind of cocktail that’s just real easy going down. You only live once.

King Cake Cocktail at The Velvet Cactus

Served every Carnival season, The Velvet Cactus’s delightfully garish King Cake cocktail features king cake-flavored vodka, sweet amaretto and a splash of half-and-half, and, of course, some purple, green and gold surface bling.

King Cake Daiquiri at Elsie’s Plate and Pie

Mid City pie pioneer Elsie’s is celebrating the season with a twist on a classic daiquiri. Bayou Silver Rum meets lime juice and king cake simple syrup made from an infusion of cinnamon and pecans. Rimmed in tri-color sugar, the drink is oozing with Mardi Gras vibes.

