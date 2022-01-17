Search PLANT THERAPY

Carnival-inspired lattes from City Roots Carnival creations: Local bakeries and restaurants explore fresh takes on king cake flavors





#225BATONROUGE King cake season is upon us, and it’s time to indulge in doughy, cinnamon slices covered in frosting and sprinkles in shades of purple, green and gold. Though it can be hard for locals to get tired of this seasonal treat, restaurants and bakeries around Baton Rouge are getting creative with savory versions, unconventional fillings and other non-cake Carnival-flavored treats. Check out our list of Mardi Gras-inspired pastries and drinks from businesses who are quite literally thinking outside of the king-cake-box. And tell us about your favorite nods-to-king-cake by emailing [email protected]. DRINKS King Cake Latte and Mochasippi from CC’s Coffee House CC’s Coffee House is a Louisiana staple that has been keeping patrons caffeinated since 1995. Recently, CC’s brought back its fan-favorite king cake flavor to sweeten espresso drinks and elevate the iconic Mochasippi. You can now order a latte or Mochasippi with the king cake flavor, which is comprised of caramel and brown sugar cinnamon. Enjoy these Carnival season flavors with a King Cake Cake Ball or a green pistachio muffin for a meal that will let the good times roll. King Cake Tea from SoGo Tea Bar Red Stick Spice Co. has long been selling its own line of teas in a variety of flavors. Now, you can go to Red Stick Spice Co. to get a freshly made cup of tea at its newly opened SoGo Tea Bar. If you’re looking for a different kind of king cake-flavored drink, try the king cake tea blend. You can enjoy a cup of this tea from SoGo or bring home the blend to steep for yourself. The King Cake Tea is a black tea with cinnamon and vanilla flavors. There are even little purple, green and gold sprinkles that will make your cup of tea look like the bead-covered ground after a parade.

King Cake Shake from Fat Cow

Have you ever wanted to drink a slice of king cake? Well, you can with Fat Cow’s King Cake Shake. This milkshake blends king cake-flavored ice cream for a thick, sweet drink. The shake is dusted with king cake sprinkles, making it the perfect treat to have in hand as you wave down float riders for throws.

Lattes from City Roots

City Roots rolled out not one but two drinks to get ready for the Mardi Gras season. Try the Carnival Latte: a rich espresso drink flavored with brown sugar cinnamon flavors and topped with whipped cream and festive sprinkles. If you’re not feeling a coffee drink, try the Matcha Gras, a matcha latte also flavored with brown sugar cinnamon. Get either of these drinks hot or iced and pair them with a slice of king cake, a seasonal snickerdoodle or some macarons.

KING CAKE-INSPIRED TREATS

King Cake Cheesecake from Les Amis Bake Shoppe

Since August 2013, Les Amis Bake Shoppe has been supplying Baton Rouge with sweet treats and creative confections. In the past few years, Les Amis Bake Shoppe has been whipping up a seasonal treat that has turned into a customer favorite. If you like king cake and cheesecake, then you’ll love the way Les Amis pairs both desserts to make the King Cake Cheesecake: a cheesecake flavored with cinnamon and topped with Mardi Gras sprinkles. Instead of a traditional graham cracker crust, this cheesecake sits high on top of a crust made of king cake dough. Head over to the shop to get a whole cake, a half or a slice to try. You can even go to Willie’s Restaurant and order a slice of this decadent cake for dessert.

Eye of the Tiger King Cake and King Cake Pie from Elsie’s

Elsie’s Plate & Pie has earned readers’ votes for the Best of 225 Award for Best Desserts at a Local Restaurant. One of the restaurant’s famous pies—the Eye of the Tiger—is getting a seasonal makeover by being transformed into a king cake. The Eye of the Tiger king cake has a lemon filling with blueberry cream cheese icing. Or, if you’re more in the mood for a pie, try its King Cake Pie. This pie is made with a crust of Cinnamon Toast Crunch and marshmallows, and it’s filled with a cinnamon and cream cheese filling.

King Cake Donuts from District Donuts

At District Donuts, you never know what wacky doughnut flavors will be on the menu each day. Around this time of year, you can count on the King Cake doughnut to be in the lineup rotation. This doughnut is just as big as a Mardi Gras party. Filled with cinnamon cream cheese, this donut is covered in purple, green and gold sprinkles and topped with a plastic baby, just like the one you’d find in a real king cake.

King Pies from Pie Eyed Food Truck

Enjoy all the flavors of a king cake in a handheld treat with king cake hand pies from Pie Eyed Food Truck. These tiny pies pack all the flavors of filled king cakes like blueberry cream cheese, pecan, lemon curd and strawberry cream cheese. Though these pies are small, their flavor is mighty. It’s hard not to feel like royalty with a King Pie in your hand.

SAVORY DISHES

Sushi King Cake from Rock n Sake

Created by Chef Dirk Danton, the Sushi King Cake brings all the fun of a king cake with all the flavor of a sushi roll. This creative take on a Mardi Gras favorite is the perfect meal to precede your traditional king cake. The cake is made of rice, cream cheese, snow crab and assorted raw fish. The sushi cake is then sliced into 16 pieces, making it perfect for your pre-parade parties. Order your own and learn more about the cake here.

Boudin King Cake from Eloise Market and Cakery

Eloise Market and Cakery has come up with a plethora of Mardi Gras-inspired menu items to get ready for Carnival season. From king cake cupcakes to an ice cream sandwich consisting of a slice of king cake stuffed with king cake-flavored ice cream, Eloise has you covered for every sweet treat you could need for your Carnival plans. If you’re looking for a savory treat to accompany all these sweets, order its Boudin King Cake. This “cake” consists of locally made boudin stuffed in a dough ring and served with Fresh Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Pepperjack Queso. It’s a savory, spicy take on the cake we know and love.

