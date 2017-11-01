There are a lot of draws to Kased’s International Market on Florida Boulevard, from its wide variety of Middle Eastern olive oils, tahini and teas to its meat counter packed with custom cuts of goat, lamb and beef.

The international grocery store opened in the Capital City in 2015, but many Baton Rougeans already patronized its original location on Williams Boulevard in Kenner: Kased Brothers Halal, a hidden gem among foodies.

“We had many customers from Baton Rouge come down to Kenner,” says owner and founder Nabil Kased. “They would ask me, ‘Why don’t you open a store closer to us so we don’t have to drive here every weekend?’”

The local market—at Florida and Wooddale boulevards—features a large swath of Middle Eastern and Indian items, exotic and mainstream produce, fresh baked goods and a butcher counter specializing in halal meats, which have been humanely slaughtered according to Muslim law.

Read on for our tips on some interesting finds at Kased’s.