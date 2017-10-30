Kased’s features halal local meats and international groceries

There are a lot of draws to Kased’s International Market on Florida Boulevard, from its wide variety of Middle Eastern olive oils, tahini and teas to its meat counter packed with custom cuts of goat, lamb and beef.

The international grocery store opened in the Capital City in 2015, but many Baton Rougeans already patronized its original location on Williams Boulevard in Kenner: Kased Brothers Halal, a hidden gem among foodies.

“We had many customers from Baton Rouge come down to Kenner,” says owner and founder Nabil Kased. “They would ask me, ‘Why don’t you open a store closer to us so we don’t have to drive here every weekend?’”

Kased, who was raised in Brooklyn and moved to south Louisiana several years ago to join family and open his own businesses, found just the spot for the Baton Rouge location, at Florida and Wooddale boulevards. He opened a grocery store there similar in format to the Kenner location.

The market features a large swath of Middle Eastern and Indian items, exotic and mainstream produce, fresh baked goods and a butcher counter specializing in halal meats, which have been humanely slaughtered according to Muslim law.

“We use only local meat from around the area,” Kased says. “We slaughter them ourselves a couple of times a week in a way that’s very humane. We do it in a slaughterhouse in Iberville Parish. There’s no stunning, no shooting and no electricity.”

The market has recently featured take-out lunches and prepared foods, but that’s on hold due to a staff shortage. Kased says he hopes to bring it back. Meanwhile, there’s plenty to keep you busy throughout the store.

Uncommon meats in the butcher shop

Kased’s meat counter is stocked with fresh cuts of goat, lamb and beef displayed in straightforward, utilitarian fashion. It’s one of the few places in the area you can find sheep’s or goat’s heads, shanks and roasts for long, slow braises, and premium cuts of veal and beef.

Middle Eastern baked goods

Fresh baked goods roll into the store routinely, made by cottage bakers in New Orleans. A standout is the date bread ring, a traditional sweet made with a yeast dough filled with sweet date purée and baked until golden.

Exotic produce

Bins of ginger root, Persian cucumbers, Chinese okra and other mainstream and specialty items stretch across Kased’s produce section. Look for Indian bitter melon, a naturally bitter cucumber-like vegetable known by its bumpy surface. Bitter melon is often sautéed or used in curries, and can be breaded and fried, or mashed like a potato.

Offbeat beverages

Intrepid shoppers know that ethnic markets are great sources of global grab-and-go beverages. Kased’s carries bottled basil seed drinks, slightly gelatinous, sweet drinks popular in southeast Asia. (Fans of bubble tea will love this.) Suspended basil seeds are responsible for the sci-fi look and tapioca-like texture, but fear not. The drink, which comes in several different flavors, is good fun and refreshing.

Tea, coffee and more

If you take your hot beverages seriously, peruse the grocery aisle at the west end of the store. It’s laden with dried leaf teas and various Turkish and Middle Eastern coffees. You can also pick up generous bags of dried mint that are perfect for adding to your tea infuser. Other groceries, including all sorts of olives, spices, couscous, dried beans, grains and meal-in-a-box starters are found throughout the store.

This article was originally published in the November 2017 issue of 225 magazine.