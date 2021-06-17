Food news: George’s at Perkins Road overpass closed indefinitely; self-driving delivery devices; crawfish sales

Louisiana creates rules for self-driving delivery devices

Louisiana has created a framework for self-driving delivery robots to drop off packages on the state’s streets, under a bill backed by lawmakers and Gov. John Bel Edwards. The new personal delivery device law sponsored by Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, took effect immediately after the Democratic governor signed the legislation. Edwards’ office announced the bill signing Wednesday.

Grocery stores, pizza delivery restaurants and Amazon have started working on delivering items with self-driving robots. Ward told his colleagues he envisions pharmacies, restaurants and other stores near neighborhoods possibly using the devices to make short-distance deliveries.

Under Louisiana’s new law, self-driving delivery robots must run at low speeds—up to 12 miles per hour in pedestrian areas and up to 20 miles per hour in other areas. They must yield to pedestrians, can’t obstruct traffic and can’t transport hazardous materials. Read the full story from the Associated Press.

Crawfish still booming ahead of the holiday weekend

According to The Crawfish App mobile app, over 700 crawfish vendors across Louisiana are still selling mudbugs for this upcoming Father’s Day weekend.

“The size and quality are still very good,” says Laney King, co-founder of The Crawfish App.

After a tumultuous 2020 crawfish season caused by the pandemic, the 2021 season rebounded. But unfortunately, a lower supply early in the season led to high sustained prices even through Easter.

