Smoothie bowls are the latest healthyish dessert, and you can now find them all over town

They say not to judge a book by its cover. But for smoothie bowls? We can make an exception. These treats taste just as good as they look. And though they could pass for dessert, their health benefits aren’t too shabby.

If you haven’t had a smoothie bowl before, it is quite different than drinking a smoothie. The fruit base is blended to a thicker consistency similar to sorbet. Toppings like granola, chia seeds, almond butter and fresh fruit add texture to every bite. Instead of your typical strawberry-banana smoothie blend, smoothie bowls are made with superfoods like açai and pitaya.

It’s like eating a salad for dessert. And if you’re on a diet like keto or Whole30, the bowls are great options for those moments when you desperately want something sweet.

Here’s everything you should know about them before placing an order.

THE BASES

Açai

A deep purple, Brazilian berry high in antioxidants and low in natural sugar.

Find it at: The Big Squeezy, Frutta Bowls and Main Squeeze Juice Co.

Pitaya (dragonfruit)

The fuschia-colored fruit found on several species of cacti. It’s high in antioxidants and fiber.

Find it at: Frutta Bowls and Main Squeeze Juice Co.

Greens

Greens like kale or spinach are blended with fruit and almond milk.

Find it at: Frutta Bowls (kale-based) and Main Squeeze Juice Co. (spinach-based)

UNIQUE TOPPINGS

Most spots serving smoothie bowls make them to order and will allow you to customize the toppings. This means you can make yours as healthy—or as gluttonous—as you want. Fresh fruit, granola, coconut and nut butters are pretty standard toppings. Here are a few more interesting choices around town.

Agave

Syrup derived from the blue agave plant. It’s sweeter than sugar, though some argue it’s a little better for you. Find it drizzled lightly on the bowls at Big Squeezy.

Chia seeds

A good source of protein and fiber. Find this topping at Frutta Bowls.

Kiwi

Tangy green fruit full of vitamins, antioxidants and potassium. Find it at Frutta Bowls.

Nutella

We know, we know—a chocolate-hazelnut spread is not the healthiest choice. But if you were really craving ice cream and went for the smoothie bowl instead, then hey—maybe it’s OK to indulge a teeny bit. Find it at Frutta Bowls.

Spirulina

Nutritious blue-green algae in powder form. This one’s not technically a topping, but it’s an interesting element blended into the base of Main Squeeze Juice Co.’s Green Bowl.

WHERE TO GET SMOOTHIE BOWLS

The Big Squeezy

Multiple locations

thebigsqueezy.com

Frutta Bowls Baton Rouge

3646 Nicholson Drive, Suite 4

fruttabowls.com

Main Squeeze Juice Co.

411 Ben Hur Road, Suite E

9659 Antioch Road

mainsqueezejuiceco.com

This article was originally published in the March 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.