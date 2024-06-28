A new downtown craft cocktail bar opens July 4

Second Story, one of two new downtown “nightlife destinations” being launched this summer by local entrepreneur David Facey and Echo Tango founder Tommy Talley, is set to host a soft opening on July 4.

Second Story was developed on the second floor of the former Boudreaux & Thibodeaux’s space at 214 Third St. Facey describes the concept as an “intimate craft cocktail bar” with a balcony designed to evoke the charm of New Orleans’ iconic French Quarter.

Facey says the bar’s opening date is “poetic,” as his last nightlife venture, Dead Poet, closed on July 4, 2023.

“A year later to the day, I’m opening up my next concept,” he says. “July 4 is a very spiritual day for me.”

Facey, an LSU graduate, is also active in the tech realm. Notably, he launched an app called Bar Pals in November that allows bargoers to rate and review their favorite bartenders and beverages. Second Story will leverage insights from Bar Pals to connect patrons with bartenders and help them discover new cocktails.

In August, Facey and Talley plan to open a ground-floor “luxury night club” called Violet below Second Story in the space formerly occupied by Piccadilly Cafeteria.

But the duo’s plans for 214 Third St.—and for Third Street as a whole—don’t begin and end with those two ventures. Read more about their vision for downtown Baton Rouge.

