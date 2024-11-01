Makeover Thanksgiving leftovers with these cozy fall recipes

There is nothing like the spread at my family’s Thanksgiving table. It’s always a bountiful feast of all sorts of casseroles, stuffings, vegetables, turkeys (cooked at least two ways), an array of other smoked meats and then, of course, the sweets.

As it goes for many families, the holiday meal takes weeks to plan, days to prepare and just a couple of hours to eat. And when it is all said and done, the next thing to figure out is what to do with all of the leftovers.

With a fridge full of extra food, I start thinking about other ways to give the last of my Thanksgiving leftovers a makeover. This month I’m sharing a couple of easy recipes that transform Thanksgiving staples into an entirely different but equally cozy fall supper. These simple dishes will help clear out your fridge—while serving up something a little different.