Transform Thanksgiving leftovers with this 30-minute Turkey and Dumplings recipe

I love making easy soups and one-pot dishes this time of year, and using leftover turkey makes these dumplings a chinch to put together.
This is a family favorite and I make it year-round using a rotisserie chicken when I don’t have a leftover holiday turkey in my fridge. It is a quick almost one-pot meal that tastes like it takes hours to make.
One trick is that I use potato gnocchi as the dumpling substitute, which you can find in most pasta aisles at the grocery store. The gnocchi cook up nice and tender and they help to make this a satisfying dish that warms you up in the crisp autumn weather.
30-minute Turkey and Dumplings
Serves 6
4 to 5 cups cooked roasted turkey or chicken
4 tablespoons olive oil
½ cup chopped onion
½ cup chopped carrot
½ cup chopped celery
1/8 teaspoon dried thyme
1 cup white gravy mix
2 cups milk
4 cups chicken broth
1½ cups potato gnocchi
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
Cut the roasted turkey or chicken into bite-size chunks and set it aside.
In a large heavy pot, heat the olive oil and saute the onion, carrot, celery and dried thyme for 3 to 4 minutes or until everything is soft.
In a bowl, while the veggies are sauteing, mix the gravy mix, milk and chicken broth together until the mix is dissolved.
Pour the broth mixture into the sauteing veggies and stir to combine. Add in the chicken, gnocchi, salt and pepper, and keep stirring over medium heat until the sauce begins to thicken and coats the back of the spoon.
Reduce the heat to low and cover. Cook the turkey and dumplings for another 10 to 12 minutes or until the gnocchi are tender. Adjust the seasoning if needed and serve.
This article was originally published in the November 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.