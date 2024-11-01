Transform Thanksgiving leftovers with this 30-minute Turkey and Dumplings recipe

I love making easy soups and one-pot dishes this time of year, and using leftover turkey makes these dumplings a chinch to put together.

This is a family favorite and I make it year-round using a rotisserie chicken when I don’t have a leftover holiday turkey in my fridge. It is a quick almost one-pot meal that tastes like it takes hours to make.

One trick is that I use potato gnocchi as the dumpling substitute, which you can find in most pasta aisles at the grocery store. The gnocchi cook up nice and tender and they help to make this a satisfying dish that warms you up in the crisp autumn weather.