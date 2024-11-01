Try this Late-autumn Salad recipe for a post-holiday refresh

My favorite way to serve sweet potatoes at Thanksgiving is to keep things simple.

I cut the potatoes into pieces, tossing them in olive oil and a few spices and then roast until golden and crispy on the outside and tender and creamy on the inside. A bonus is that the leftover roasted sweet potatoes are the perfect ingredient to toss into a delicious salad, giving this side dish (and also any extra cranberry relish) a complete makeover.

Sweet potatoes are the base in this salad and the cranberry relish is the star ingredient, creating a tangy vinaigrette that transforms both leftovers into a completely new dish. The addition of crunchy toasted pecan, creamy goat cheese and fresh pomegranate seeds give this salad a delicious balance of both flavors and textures, too.