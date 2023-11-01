I have written countless holiday recipes, and many are for one of my favorite parts of the spread: the sides. These decadent, calorie-dense dishes like creamed spinach, scalloped potatoes and corn pudding filled with cream and butter, served straight from the oven all hot and bubbly, are simply irresistible to me.

However, the older I get, the more I realize how I feel after eating these types of foods. So I began researching how to convert some of my favorite recipes to plant-based versions.

Believe me, I am not prepared to completely cut out meat and dairy, but after looking at the positives of introducing more plant-based dishes into my diet, I decided it was time to adjust my habits a bit.