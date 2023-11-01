I have written countless holiday recipes, and many are for one of my favorite parts of the spread: the sides. These decadent, calorie-dense dishes like creamed spinach, scalloped potatoes and corn pudding filled with cream and butter, served straight from the oven all hot and bubbly, are simply irresistible to me.
However, the older I get, the more I realize how I feel after eating these types of foods. So I began researching how to convert some of my favorite recipes toplant-based versions.
Believe me, I am not prepared to completely cut out meat and dairy, but after looking at the positives of introducing more plant-based dishes into my diet, I decided it was time to adjust my habits a bit.
Up until recently, vegan recipes could be challenging to find, and even more of a challenge to prepare. Thankfully, as plant-based foods have come more in the culinary forefront, their taste and textures have greatly improved.
This month, I altered a few holiday sides into healthier, plant-based versions using my new favorite ingredient, homemade cashew cream. These converted recipes are every bit as delicious as the originals, and I’m excited to serve updated classics to my family and friends this year.