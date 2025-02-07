×
How to make natural movie theater-style popcorn for all types of flavor lovers

  • By Tracey Koch
  • Photography by Amy Shutt

I have always loved going to the movies. The reclining seats, the big screen, and the brimming bucket of hot, buttery, crispy popcorn tap into all of my senses and totally thrill me, no matter what film I’m seeing.

And, honestly, it’s the smell of popcorn that gets me the most. I rarely have any left over by the time the previews have wrapped.

Popcorn can also be a relatively healthy food to snack on when prepared with the right ingredients. So, to satisfy my cravings while keeping with a clean diet, I decided to work out a recipe for a movie theater popcorn using all-natural ingredients. In place of the theater-style, butter-flavored popcorn oil, I made my own all-natural version using a little clarified butter and avocado oil. The avocado oil and clarified butter have high smoke points, making them ideal for popping corn. To recreate popcorn salt, I used a spice grinder to grind up kosher salt and a bit of ground turmeric for a clean coloring agent. The result was delicious.

The popcorn pops up crisp, light and not greasy, and the all-natural popcorn salt is nice and salty without an artificial aftertaste. Plus, it sticks to the popcorn well and gives it a little yellow tint.

For those who like flavored popcorn, I also created a few fun seasoning salts using all-natural ingredients for spice, herb or sweet lovers to add on top of their buttered popcorn. They’d all be great to level up a Valentine’s Day movie night at home or to share at a Galentine’s gathering. Action!

On the Menu

Homemade Movie Theater-Style Buttered Popcorn and Homemade Popcorn Salt

Mexican Chocolate Popcorn Seasoning, Voodoo Popcorn Seasoning and Garlic Parmesan Popcorn Seasoning

This article was originally published in the February 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.


