How to make natural movie theater-style popcorn for all types of flavor lovers

I have always loved going to the movies. The reclining seats, the big screen, and the brimming bucket of hot, buttery, crispy popcorn tap into all of my senses and totally thrill me, no matter what film I’m seeing.

And, honestly, it’s the smell of popcorn that gets me the most. I rarely have any left over by the time the previews have wrapped.

Popcorn can also be a relatively healthy food to snack on when prepared with the right ingredients. So, to satisfy my cravings while keeping with a clean diet, I decided to work out a recipe for a movie theater popcorn using all-natural ingredients. In place of the theater-style, butter-flavored popcorn oil, I made my own all-natural version using a little clarified butter and avocado oil. The avocado oil and clarified butter have high smoke points, making them ideal for popping corn. To recreate popcorn salt, I used a spice grinder to grind up kosher salt and a bit of ground turmeric for a clean coloring agent. The result was delicious.