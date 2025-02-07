How to make Movie Theater-Style Buttered Popcorn and Homemade Popcorn Salt at home

2 tablespoons avocado oil or grapeseed oil

4 tablespoons clarified butter

½ cup popcorn kernels

½ teaspoon Homemade Popcorn Salt (recipe follows)

1. In a large heavy pot with a tight-fitting lid or a stove-top popcorn popper, heat the oil and 1 of the tablespoons of clarified butter over medium-high heat.

2. Add in the popcorn kernels and ¼ teaspoon of the Homemade Popcorn Salt. Stir until the kernels are evenly covered with the salt.

3. Cover the pot, leaving the lid slightly ajar, and reduce the heat to medium. Gently begin shaking the pot frequently as the popcorn begins popping.

4. Once the popping slows down, remove the pot from the heat. When the popping has completely stopped, remove the lid and pour the hot popcorn into a large bowl.

5. Drizzle the hot popcorn with the remaining tablespoons of the clarified butter and season with the second ¼ teaspoon of the Homemade Popcorn Salt. Toss to coat and enjoy.

*For flavored popcorn, omit the second ¼ teaspoon of the Homemade Popcorn Salt and replace it with ¼ to ½ teaspoon of the Voodoo, Garlic Parmesan or Mexican Chocolate seasonings.

Homemade Popcorn Salt

For 16 cups of popped popcorn

¼ cup kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1. Place all ingredients into a spice or coffee grinder. Grind until well combined and the consistency is very fine.

2. Place the popcorn salt in an airtight container. It can be stored in the pantry for several months.

This article was originally published in the February 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.