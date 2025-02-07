How to make chocolatey, spicy and herby popcorn seasonings to level up movie night

The addictive snack is a great carrier for sweet, spicy and herby flavors. Here I’ve created all-natural seasonings to achieve all three profiles. They’d all be great to level up a Valentine’s Day movie night at home or to share at a Galentine’s gathering.
*For flavored popcorn, omit the second ¼ teaspoon of the Homemade Popcorn Salt from this recipe and replace it with ¼ to ½ teaspoon of the Voodoo, Garlic Parmesan or Mexican Chocolate seasonings.
Mexican Chocolate Popcorn Seasoning
For 16 cups of popped popcorn
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
4 tablespoons sugar
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
Pinch ground cinnamon
1. Combine all ingredients in a grinder. Grind until well combined into a fine powder.
2. Pour the seasoning into an airtight container. It can be stored at room temperature for several months.
Voodoo Popcorn Seasoning
For 16 cups of popped popcorn
2 ½ tablespoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon turmeric
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
1 tablespoon sugar
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon onion powder
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
½ teaspoon lime zest
1. Combine all ingredients in a grinder. Grind until well combined and the mixture has become a fine powder.
2. Pour the seasoning into an airtight container. Store it in a dry place for up to several months.
Garlic Parmesan Popcorn Seasoning
For 16 cups of popped popcorn
4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon dried Italian herbs
1. Combine all ingredients in a grinder. Grind until well combined and the mixture has become a fine powder.
2. Pour the seasoning into an airtight container. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
This article was originally published in the February 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.