How to make chocolatey, spicy and herby popcorn seasonings to level up movie night

  • By Tracey Koch
  • Photography by Amy Shutt

Popcorn can take on many forms.

The addictive snack is a great carrier for sweet, spicy and herby flavors. Here I’ve created all-natural seasonings to achieve all three profiles. They’d all be great to level up a Valentine’s Day movie night at home or to share at a Galentine’s gathering.

*For flavored popcorn, omit the second ¼ teaspoon of the Homemade Popcorn Salt from this recipe and replace it with ¼ to ½ teaspoon of the Voodoo, Garlic Parmesan or Mexican Chocolate seasonings.

Mexican Chocolate Popcorn Seasoning

For 16 cups of popped popcorn

 

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

4 tablespoons sugar

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Pinch ground cinnamon

1. Combine all ingredients in a grinder. Grind until well combined into a fine powder.

2. Pour the seasoning into an airtight container. It can be stored at room temperature for several months.

Voodoo Popcorn Seasoning

For 16 cups of popped popcorn

 

2 ½ tablespoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon sugar

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon lime zest

 

1. Combine all ingredients in a grinder. Grind until well combined and the mixture has become a fine powder.

2. Pour the seasoning into an airtight container. Store it in a dry place for up to several months.

Garlic Parmesan Popcorn Seasoning

For 16 cups of popped popcorn

 

4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon dried Italian herbs

 

1. Combine all ingredients in a grinder. Grind until well combined and the mixture has become a fine powder.

2. Pour the seasoning into an airtight container. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

This article was originally published in the February 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.


