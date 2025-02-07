How to make chocolatey, spicy and herby popcorn seasonings to level up movie night

Mexican Chocolate Popcorn Seasoning

For 16 cups of popped popcorn

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

4 tablespoons sugar

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Pinch ground cinnamon

1. Combine all ingredients in a grinder. Grind until well combined into a fine powder.

2. Pour the seasoning into an airtight container. It can be stored at room temperature for several months.

Voodoo Popcorn Seasoning

For 16 cups of popped popcorn

2 ½ tablespoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon sugar

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon lime zest

1. Combine all ingredients in a grinder. Grind until well combined and the mixture has become a fine powder.

2. Pour the seasoning into an airtight container. Store it in a dry place for up to several months.

Garlic Parmesan Popcorn Seasoning

For 16 cups of popped popcorn

4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon dried Italian herbs

1. Combine all ingredients in a grinder. Grind until well combined and the mixture has become a fine powder.

2. Pour the seasoning into an airtight container. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

