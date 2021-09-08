LSU-themed dishes, drinks and desserts to get you ready for the first fall home game

Tiger Tea at Bengal Tap Room

Here in the South, we love our sweet tea and lemonade combo, but Bengal Tap Room on Third Street downtown is bringing a boozy twist to this Southern classic. The Tiger Tea is probably what Arnold Palmer would order if he was out for drinks with his friends. This signature cocktail starts off with Deep Eddy’s Sweet Tea + Lemon vodka and is paired with freshly brewed tea and flavored with a little bit of peach puree.

Want to eat like a Heisman? This burrito is the very same one Joe Burrow would order when he went to Zippy’s, according to the Perkins Road restaurant’s menu. This dish includes a tortilla stuffed with steak, rice, cheese, corn, grilled onions, guacamole, sour cream and salsa. Feeling hungrier? Make this burrito a large by ordering it as a “Heisman.” It’s sure to have you walking out feeling like a national champion.

Eye of the Tiger Pie from Elsie’s Plate and Pie

Elsie’s Lemon Ice Box Pie has received a major makeover that makes it perfect for game days. With the addition of a purple-ish, blueberry-infused whipped topping, this lemony classic is now known as the Eye of the Tiger Pie. With a perfect profile of purple and gold, this is the dessert to get whether the team wins or loses. Follow Elsie’s Instagram to see when this fan-favorite pie is available at the Mid City restaurant.

Purple Flame Pop from Boombox Pops

After a long day of tailgating, we could all use something refreshing to beat that Louisiana heat. Nothing says “refreshing” quite like a nice cool popsicle. Boombox Pops on Highland Road launched a new pop, Purple Flame, in March that is sure to cool down the hottest game days. The Purple Flame is a purple and gold pop with notes of creamy lemon and blueberry inspired by LSU’s famous color combo.

House shots at City Slice

There’s almost nothing better than catching the game while munching on a massive slice of pizza, but why not enjoy your pie with some housemade shots inspired by your team? At City Slice—which is located right by LSU’s North Gates—you can order two house shots inspired by the LSU Tigers. The first one is called Tiger Blood and includes a mix of Sugar Island coconut rum, Giffard Cassis de Noir and lemon. The other, The Bengal, is a shot of Captain Morgan rum flavored with mango puree and lime. Both shots will only cost you $3. Whether you’re ordering these to celebrate a win or to lessen the sting of a loss, they’ll hit the spot.

