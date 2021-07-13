The Yard Milkshake Bar brings its over-the-top milkshakes seen on ‘Shark Tank’ to Baton Rouge

“The main menu is pretty much identical to other locations,” Marc says, “But we do have the freedom to come up with the signature shakes.”

Case in point: the Tiger Deaux, a shake piled with scoops of cookie dough and chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream topped with marshmallow cream, whipped cream, sprinkles and a sugary tiger paw all served in a vanilla-iced-jar. It’s the shop’s first signature shake, and everything from the sprinkles to the whipped cream is purple and gold, of course.

The new location’s secret menu also features the original “Louisi-nana” shake, designed by the winner of the “Build Your Own Milkshake” contest the shop ran prior to the grand opening. The banana-topped shake includes banana pudding, praline pecan ice cream and yellow marshmallow cream in a Nutella-iced-jar rolled in cinnamon sugar.

With gluten-free, lactose friendly and vegan options also available, there are plenty of ways for guests to satisfy a sweet tooth. But if you don’t find your ideal ice cream confection on the menu, you can mix and match different ice cream flavors with selections from the extensive toppings list. Keep it classic with cinnamon sugar, Hershey’s chocolate syrup, sprinkles or caramel. Or, try to outdo the outlandish options on the specialty menu with out-of-the-box toppings like Fruity Pebbles, Butterfinger pieces or mermaid-tail-shaped chocolate.

The Yard Milkshake Bar is at 18303 Perkins Road. It’s inside Highland Park Marketplace, near developments like the newest City Pork location.

“We toured a lot of places in Baton Rouge, and this one right here at Highland Park Marketplace was one that stood out,” Marc says. “It has easy access to the interstate, and it’s not too far from LSU. It’s also a growing area, and a lot of stuff is moving down here.”

Business hours are subject to change, but right now, the store is open seven days a week. Stop by from Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Check out The Yard’s full menu on its website here, and get more details about upcoming promotions from its Facebook page.

