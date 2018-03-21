All year long, our 225 team decides who and what to feature in the magazine. But once a year, we give that power to you: the reader.

Voting for the 2018 Best of 225 Awards is open now, and you have the freedom to decide who you think deserves the title of Best Burger, Best Cupcakes, Best Restaurant to Instagram and more. Just head to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to cast your votes. But hurry: You have a little less than two weeks left to cast your vote before nominations close April 3.

The nominees on the Best of 225 ballot were determined 100% by reader nominations. Nominations were open from late January through mid February this year, when 225 area residents had the option to write in whoever they wanted to be on the ballot. The businesses who received the most nominations are the ones you’ll find on this year’s final ballot. Read more about our process here.

Voting has been open since March 8, when we launched it at our sold-out Hot Off the Press Voting Kickoff Party.

The results will be published in our July 2018 issue. Stay tuned to 225 Dine for news about our Best of 225 Hot Off the Press party in late June, which you can attend to grab a copy of the July issue and be the first to see who took home this year’s awards.