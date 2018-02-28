As you read this, our team is crunching the numbers. We’re hard at work preparing for the unveiling of our 2018 Best of 225 ballot. And you can be the first to see it.

Join us next Thursday, March 8, at Cane Land Distilling Co. for our voting kick-off party. We’ll have passed appetizers, drinks and Tim’s Computers voting stations available so you can be the first to get your “I Voted” sticker.

Electric violinist Shaun Ward Xperience will provide entertainment. The team behind local chef guild GastreauxNomica will be plating food, featuring herb goat chèvre with curry, carrot and wasabi peas; smoked shrimp and bacon jam; and sweet potato purée with andouille. Cane Land will be mixing its signature craft cocktails, including a $6 rum punch. The distillery will offer 20% off its retail selection the night of the event.

Parking will be available all down Mayflower Street, on either side of the Entergy plant across from Cane Land and anywhere under the overpass near Brickyard South. Carpooling or using Lyft or Uber are encouraged. The event is free, but limited VIP tickets for a lounge area with table service are available. Contact Liz McCollister at [email protected] for info on VIP tickets.

The Best of 225 ballot is determined 100% by reader nominations. Write-in nominations were open from late January through mid February this year. The businesses who received the most nominations are the ones you’ll find on this year’s final ballot. Read more about our process here.

And even if you can’t make it to the party, head to our website anytime starting the evening of March 8 through April 3 to cast your votes.