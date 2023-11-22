Thanksgiving is the home chef’s holiday. Right now, hosts around the country are defrosting turkeys, prepping sides and planning perfect tablescapes. If that doesn’t sound appealing, or you’re looking for a midday snack before the evening festivities, leave it to the professionals.

Here’s a list of Baton Rouge restaurants open on Thanksgiving for classic and non-traditional meals. Many other Thanksgiving favorites, like Mansurs on the Boulevard and BRQ, already show as fully booked, so grab a reservation at these restaurants before they’re gone.

Editor’s note: If this non-comprehensive list is missing your favorite Thanksgiving spot, let us know at [email protected].

The Little Village

14241 Airline Highway, #101

Warm up for Thanksgiving dinner with seafood arancini or fried ravioli for lunch at the Little Village on Airline Highway, which is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 23.

The Gregory

150 Third St.

The Gregory is serving unlimited elevated Thanksgiving classics buffet-style from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $58 per adult and $18 per child under 12. Reservations are recommended to secure a table.

Pizza Art Wine

7673 Perkins Road, Suite C1

Baton Rouge newcomer Pizza Art Wine is kicking off its first Thanksgiving with a four-course meal by Chef David Dickensauge with highlights including turkey and andouille gumbo and brick-oven roasted turkey. Tickets are available for $50 per adult and $24 for children ages 4 through 12.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

5252 Corporate Blvd.

Reservations are still available for Thanksgiving Day at Sullivan’s Steakhouse. For $49 or $24 for children, it’s serving a classic three-course Thanksgiving meal including roasted turkey and options for starters, sides and desserts from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Texas de Brazil

10155 Perkins Road, Suite 100

If the turkey carving is your favorite part of Thanksgiving, Texas de Brazil is serving its dinner menu with dinner pricing starting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 23. Reservations are recommended.

Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar ​​

7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Spend Thanksgiving lunch at Tallulah’s festive buffet of traditional sides, a carving station and other holiday fare for $50. The buffet is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and reservations are strongly encouraged.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

7321 Corporate Blvd.

Fleming’s is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Its three-course menu, which is $56 per person and starts at $29 per child, features choices of a salad or soup, an entrée and sharable sides along with dessert. Reservations are available now.