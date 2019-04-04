The farm-to-table movement has taken off in restaurants around the country over the last decade.

But you don’t have to be a pro to cook seasonally. With the Red Stick Farmers Market popping up at two different spots around town each week, there are plenty of opportunities to get face time with local farmers and browse the freshest, brightest produce to cook with. Just check out what’s in store this month with our “What’s Fresh” feature from Tuesday’s edition of 225 Dine.

Pick up fresh juicy berries, plump tomatoes and sweet corn this spring—all grown around the state. And save this chart to predict what the market will have in stock each month for the rest of the year.

Read on for the list, as seen in the April issue of 225.