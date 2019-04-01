Cook like a chef by using what’s in season at the local farmers markets

The farm-to-table movement has taken off in restaurants around the country over the last decade.

But you don’t have to be a pro to cook seasonally. With the Red Stick Farmers Market popping up at two different spots around town each week, there are plenty of opportunities to get face time with local farmers and browse the freshest, brightest produce to cook with.

Pick up fresh juicy berries, plump tomatoes and sweet corn this spring—all grown around the state. And save this chart to predict what the market will have in stock each month for the rest of the year. breada.org

January

• Navel oranges, grapefruits, satsumas and tangelos

• Broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower

• Beets, carrots, sweet potatoes and turnips

February

• Cabbage, collard greens, kale, mustard greens and Swiss chard

• Beets, carrots, sweet potatoes and turnips

March

• Strawberries

• Beets, carrots, radishes, sweet potatoes and turnips

April

• Strawberries

• Bok choy, collard greens, kale, mustard greens and Swiss chard

• Lettuce and spinach

• Beets, carrots, green onions, fennel, radishes, potatoes and turnips

May

• Blueberries, cantaloupes and strawberries

• Cucumbers, squash and zucchini

• Tomatoes and eggplants

• Sweet corn and red beans

• Beets, carrots, fennel, radishes and turnips

June

• Blueberries and peaches

• Cantaloupes, melons and watermelons

• Cucumbers and squash

• Bell peppers, eggplants and tomatoes

• Collard greens, mustard greens, sweet corn and sweet potatoes

• Okra

July

• Blueberries, figs and peaches

• Cantaloupes, melons and watermelons

• Cucumbers, squash and zucchini

• Eggplants and tomatoes

• Sweet corn, purple hull peas, red beans and snap peas

• Okra

August

• Blueberries and peaches

• Cantaloupes, melons and watermelons

• Cucumbers, squash and zucchini

• Eggplants and peppers

• Okra

September

• Cucumbers and squash

• Mustard and turnip greens

• Green beans and purple pole beans

• Bell peppers, eggplants, jalapeños and tomatoes

• Okra

• Green onions

October

• Pumpkins, cucumbers and squash

• Arugula, broccoli, kale, mustard greens and Swiss chard

• Green onions, radishes, sweet potatoes and turnips

• Green beans, peas, red beans and sweet corn

• Bell peppers, eggplants, persimmons and tomatoes

• Satsumas

November

• Cucumbers, pumpkins, squash and zucchini

• Grapefruits, lemons, navel oranges and satsumas

• Beets, green onions, radishes, sweet potatoes and turnips

• Broccoli, kale, Swiss chard, and collard, mustard and turnip greens

• Green beans and sweet corn

• Bell peppers and eggplants

December

• Squash and zucchini

• Grapefruits, navel oranges, satsumas and tangelos

• Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage and cauliflower

• Beets, carrots, potatoes, radishes, sweet potatoes and turnips

• Peppers and eggplants

