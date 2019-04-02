With the spring season in full swing, April serves as a transitional month for fresh fruits and veggies. As the winter harvests come to an end and fresh summer produce begin to grow, there’s a variety of great fruits and vegetables at the Red Stick Farmers Markets to help us take advantage of everything local farmers have to offer.

Louisiana strawberries continue to flourish this month right before the summer weather hits. Be sure to stock up on the sweet berries before it gets too warm out! You can also enjoy the final weeks of root vegetables like carrots, beets, fennel, sweet potatoes and turnips before they disappear until the end of the year.

Leafy greens like spinach, mustard greens, kale and collard greens will be in abundance this month, so be sure to fill your table with these healthy vegetables. You can also look forward to a few new vegetables making an appearance later in the month, such as yellow squash, zucchini and green beans.

Spring flowers will continue to fill Baton Rouge farmers markets. Be sure to grab mixed bunches of Louisiana irises and lilies to really emphasize that springtime vibe wherever you are.

Fresh from the Market cooking demos in March

Demonstrations are held at 10 a.m. inside Main Street Market.

APRIL 6: Chef Sara Salgado, Bonanno’s Fine Catering

APRIL 13: Lucie Monk Carter, Country Roads Magazine

APRIL 20: Anne Milneck, Red Stick Spice Company

APRIL 27: Kathryn Fakier, FranU Dietetics Program

Special events

April 20: Strawberry Jam The market is all about everything strawberry—giveaways, a cooking demo and a “berry special” kids’ Sprouts activity.

April 27: Health Esteem Saturday Representatives from Our Lady of the Lake lead activities and offer free tote bags to the first 500 shoppers.

Red Stick Farmers Market schedule

THURSDAYS

8 a.m.-noon

Pennington Biomedical Research Center

6400 Perkins Road

SATURDAYS

8 a.m.-noon

Fifth and Main streets

Downtown Baton Rouge