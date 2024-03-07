Inside the new Prairieville location of Sammy’s Grill

Guess who’s back, Prairieville. Following a 2020 closure, Sammy’s Grill returned last month in a new location, 37306 Perkins Road, in the former home of Porchlight Grill.

The brand has been a regional hub for hot, boiled crawfish and po-boys ever since its 1988 debut. Its Baton Rouge location at 8635 Highland Road frequently saw Ascension Parish residents making the drive for a taste of crawfish, gumbo or grilled shrimp po-boys.

Co-owner Joey Faciane, who took ownership along with his partners in late 2023, says he is eager to bring residents their favorite Sammy’s Grill menu items again closer to home.

“It is about giving back to the community. It is being the local place doing it right and making sure people are getting the value they are looking for,” Faciane says. “We are just hoping to bring back Sammy’s in a way that the community is happy with and wants to support.”

Faciane says the Prairieville menu is the same as the Baton Rouge location, with gumbo, po-boys, red beans and rice, steaks, burgers and a range of seafood entrees.

The staff has been focusing on improving service and efficiency in the kitchen, incorporating digital tablets and high-tech computer systems.

Inside, diners can enjoy a drink at the neon-lit bar, or pick up to-go dishes like fried cheese and crawfish etouffee from a sectioned-off area.

A front porch was added to provide outdoor seating when the weather is optimal. Mounted flat screens were installed, as Sammy’s has always been a game-day hotspot.

“We did a lot,” Faciane says. “It needed it, but it was also a situation where we wanted to give our staff what they needed to succeed.”

Sammy’s Grill Prairieville is open Wednesday to Sundays, 4-9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, 4-10 p.m. For more updates, follow Sammy’s Grill Prairieville on Facebook.