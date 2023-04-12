Inside Golden Vegan’s first plant-based restaurant in Zachary 

A plant-based movement is making its way through Zachary.

In 2022, Golden Vegan opened its first storefront in the former Zen-Jus location on Main Street. When Zen-Jus owner Brittany Lawrence decided to move to another spot in Zachary, she offered Golden Vegan owner Neshia Rowe an opportunity to take over her lease. Rowe accepted the offer and opened the restaurant on her golden birthday: Oct. 28, 2022.

When 225 last spoke to Rowe, she was making vegan dishes for customers from her home kitchen. Now, she cooks from a spacious commercial kitchen and has a restaurant where people can dine in or pick up to-go orders.

“Zachary is a small town with not a lot of healthy food options,” Rowe says. “I opened my shop here because there is a need for more health-conscious food.”

Golden Vegan is located in Commerce Square, across the street from multiple fast-food chains. Inside, the minimalistic restaurant has pops of green and yellow, hand-painted wall art by local artist Amos Brown and a green faux plant wall with a neon sign that reads “Golden Vegan.”

Regulars of Golden Vegan can enjoy all of their menu favorites and more at the new storefront. Rowe has made a few additions to the menu, including the walnut burger, oyster mushroom wrap and more alkaline and vegan options.

Rowe is a powerhouse team of one. In addition to managing her storefront, she caters events and participates in pop-ups and festivals around town. As she continues to expand her business, she plans to grow her team to have a fully staffed restaurant.

Golden Vegan is still primarily online-based with most customers ordering on the Golden Vegan website, DoorDash or Grubhub. Locals can also stop by during business hours to order in person.

With her new storefront, Rowe hopes to bring delicious and nutritious meals to the people of Zachary and the surrounding areas. She has already noticed more non-vegan and older customers eating her food since opening the restaurant.

“The vegan movement has increased since I first started my business—and I believe it will always continue to grow,” Rowe says.

Golden Vegan is at 5145 Main St., Suite H in Zachary. Its hours are Monday to Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m, and Sunday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Find out more on its website.