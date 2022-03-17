For the body and soul: Golden Vegan sells plant-based soul food and prepped meals 

Golden Vegan’s menu is a plant-based foodie’s dream. It includes vegan cheeseburgers, “fried chicken sandwiches,” loaded fries, nachos with vegan cheese, burritos, street tacos and Southwest egg rolls made with jackfruit.

Customer favorites include the vegan chicken sandwich made with fried oyster mushrooms, lettuce, pickles, vegan gouda cheese and Golden Vegan’s signature all-purpose Golden Sauce; the southwest egg rolls made with vegan cheese, spinach, black beans, corn, jackfruit, red onion and red bell pepper; and the BBQ burger including a vegan beef patty topped with vegan cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, lettuce, BBQ sauce and Golden Sauce.

“Veganism can be as tasty and playful as you want it,” Rowe says.

Rowe first started transitioning into a vegan lifestyle before COVID-19. As she learned more about vegan cooking, its benefits and how versatile vegan dishes can be, she wanted to start a business where she could share tasty, plant-based meals with others.

“I used to have hyperpigmentation,” Rowe says. “When I cut out dairy, my skin cleared up and I didn’t feel as sluggish and heavy. Depending on your body, every person experiences different benefits from a vegan diet.”

Golden Vegan sells to-go meals like veggie and hummus wraps, vegan southwest chicken wraps and jerk chickpeas and veggies at Zen-Jus in Zachary. Hot dishes like burgers, sandwiches, egg rolls and other snacks can be ordered on Golden Vegan’s website for pick-up or delivery.

Rowe is cooking up big plans for the future. Her next goals are to have her signature Golden Sauce sold at local grocery stores, get a food truck to serve food on-the-go and eventually open a Golden Vegan storefront. Get a taste by ordering a vegan lunch or dinner online at linktr.ee/goldenvegan

