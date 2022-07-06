ICYMI: Fleur de Lis Pizza closes doors indefinitely

Fleur de Lis Pizza on Government Street this weekend announced it would close its doors indefinitely after 76 years in business.

The restaurant, with its pink stucco exterior and recipes that haven’t been changed for half a century, was voted Baton Rouge’s best pizza spot in the 2022 Best of 225 Awards.

“We will be closed until further notice, due to the shortage of staff,” the business posted on its Facebook page on July 2. “Thank you so much to my few loyal staff and all my loyal customers.”

Fleur de Lis Pizza’s website states that the restaurant is closed from July 4 to July 12 for vacation. However, when Daily Report called the family-owned restaurant, a voicemail message repeated the company’s Facebook post.

The post sparked hundreds of comments from patrons, many writing that the news was a tragedy and they hoped the restaurant would be able to reopen soon. Others criticized the restaurant on social media and insinuated that maybe Fleur de Lis was struggling with staffing because it wasn’t offering competitive pay.

