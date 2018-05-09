One of Mid City Merchants’ hallmark events, Hot Art Cool Nights is back with a vengeance this year. It can be hard to keep up with the rapid growth of Mid City sometimes, but art hops like this one—and the blessed shuttle service that comes with it—gives us a chance to hit it all in one night. Here’s what to add to your itinerary for Friday night, May 11.

White Star Market

4624 Government St.



We feel like we can’t remember a time we weren’t anxiously awaiting the opening of White Star Market, but it’s finally upon us. Baton Rouge’s new food hall on the ground floor of Square 46 will open its doors to the public, and vendors like Gov’t Taco, Chow Yum Phat and Rêve Coffee Lab will get a chance to show the city at large their chops.

Mid City Craft Wine & Brew

711 Jefferson Highway, Suite 1C



Also opening for the first time this Friday is this new boutique wine and beer store with a local focus. Stop in at the Goodwood Village Shopping Center shop to see if you can grab a wine or beer sample and check out what the shelves have to offer.

Elsie’s Plate & Pie

3145 Government St.



During Hot Art, Cool Nights last year, Elsie’s existed only as a folding table and an aluminum dish of cherry hand pies handed out on the street outside the shuttered facade of Honeymoon Bungalow. This year, the bustling new restaurant opens its doors to serve up more pies with music by Quarx, art by Casey Tyler and Catfish Flower and live glass blowing.

Rocca Pizzeria

3897 Government St.



If you haven’t had time to try this wood-fired, Neapolitan-style pizza since Rocca opened earlier this year, now is your chance. The restaurant recently added several new spring items to its menu, and the team will be serving up slices and cocktails with live music and live painting.

French Truck Coffee

2978 Government St.



Another 2017 opening celebrating its first Hot Art, Cool Nights in 2018, the New Orleans import will be serving famous brews. Visiting artists include Kate Smith and Carol Latour.

Pink Elephant Antiques + The Collective

2678 & 2648 Government St.



Relatively new Government Street tenants Pink Elephant Antiques and The Collective will put their shared parking lot to use with a massive Mid City Rising party for their first joint Hot Art Cool Nights. Try food from The Collective’s Surreal Cafe, browse art by painter Tiffany Mitchell and Westdale Heights Academic Magnet’s art students and groove to tunes by Bonfire.

Mid City Makers Market

541 South Eugene St.



It’s not the market’s first time at Hot Art Cool Nights, but the team will be bringing some fresh meat (literally) to the party this year. Browse the market while enjoying Cuban sandwiches or tacos from new food truck Geaux Cuban and hot plates from Bluetick BBQ.

Other participating eateries, bars and businesses include Bistro Byronz, Calandro’s, Curbside Burgers, La Carreta, The Market @ Circa 1857, Monjunis, Radio Bar, Reginelli’s Pizza, Superior Grill, Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine and Red Stick Spice Company. Check out the full brochure at the Mid City Merchants event page. The art hop runs 6-11 p.m. Friday, May 11.