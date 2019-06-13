It’s officially Pride Month. Here at 225 Dine, we’re ready to paint the town rainbow as we prepare for the main event, this weekend’s Baton Rouge Pride Fest. The fest is pulling out all the stops at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Saturday, June 15. But other spots around town are also hosting pride-themed events and after-parties this week, and we don’t want you to miss out on any of these must-attend festivities. Whether it’s finding your new love interest or brunching in drag, there’s a pride celebration out there for you.

Here’s our rundown of what to expect at Baton Rouge Pride Fest, plus a few other related events.

What other Pride events are happening around town? Be sure to share in the comments!

Pride Month is the perfect time to fall in love, so White Star Market is hosting an evening of speed dating and cocktails tonight, June 13. Mingle with other members of Baton Rouge’s LGBT community 6-9 p.m., and you might just walk away with a new special someone just in time for the big festival on Saturday. For $20, speed daters receive a spot at the event plus two drink tickets.

Tickets can be purchased here. White Star Market is at 4624 Government St.

Meet this year’s Baton Rouge Pride Fest Grand Marshals at Hayride Scandal tonight, June 13. Learn about each of the marshals’ service and activism in the Baton Rouge LGBT community 7-9 p.m. A $35 ticket gets you entry to the event plus a specialty cocktail and hors d’oeuvres provided by Hayride Scandal.

Tickets can be purchased here. Hayride Scandal is at 5110 Corporate Blvd.

Baton Rouge Pride Fest will kick off this Saturday, June 15, noon-7 p.m. at the Raising Cane’s River Center downtown. The fest promises tons of activities, like a kids’ station, arts market, live music and more. There’s plenty for festivalgoers to see and do, but here are some of the highlights:

The food

Of course, this is 225 Dine, so as with any event it’s No. 1 on our list. Make sure you check out the rainbow cake, specially made by Brew Ha-Ha!. If you’ve ever tasted Brew Ha-Ha!’s cake balls, you know this rainbow dessert is bound to be delicious. Those who can’t make the festival don’t have to miss out on the bakery fun—you can order some rainbow cake balls from the cafe like the ones pictured here.

Story time with drag queens

If you’re looking for something to do with the kids, bring them over to one of the four Drag Queen Story Times at the festival. Story times at 1:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. will feature inclusive and anti-bullying children’s books.

The Queerative Market

You can shop LGBT artists and makers at The Queerative Market: A Southern Queer Arts Market on the second floor of the River Center. Leur Magazine is putting on this pop-up arts market to showcase products made by local and regional LGBT vendors.

More to do

Other activities at the fest include performances by drag queens and other entertainers, information booths from local vendors and nonprofits, free mom hugs, free HIV testing and seminars on families and children.

Read more about Baton Rouge Pride Fest in this feature from 225‘s June issue.

Where to find the post-Pride Fest parties

Head to the Old Governor’s Mansion 7-11 p.m. for the Pride+Candy afterparty hosted by Culture Candy. Enjoy cocktails from a cash bar and live music by DJs Musa and Luke Rose. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. The Old Governor’s Mansion is at 502 North Blvd.

George’s Place is also hosting an After Pride Party 7 p.m.-2 a.m. George’s Place is at 860 St. Louis St.

There’s a brunch buffet at Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine with your name written all over it. Join Baton Rouge Pride for a drag brunch with performances by local drag legends Sunday, June 16. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with the show to start at 12:30 p.m. For $35, guests get to watch the show and chow down on an unlimited brunch buffet. Drinks aren’t included in the ticket price, but no worries, guests can purchase bottomless mimosas or a pitcher of house margaritas for $15 once seated.

Tickets can be purchased here. Mestizo is at 2323 Acadian Thruway.