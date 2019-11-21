Correction: This article has been updated to correct information about Mid City Craft Wine & Brew’s event. 225 regrets this error.

Get ready to party. The annual White Light Night art hop returns to Baton Rouge this Friday, Nov. 22.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Government Street, there will be plenty of vendors with food, music and local arts. Since it’s the Friday before Thanksgiving, the event always feels like an unofficial kick-off to the holiday season for those of us on the 225 staff. It’s the perfect opportunity to get your gift shopping done early in a fun way.

And since this is 225 Dine, we’re here to talk first and foremost about the food. We called all the participating businesses to learn more about the food, drink and entertainment planned for the night.

Starting at the west end of Government Street and stretching down to the east end at Jefferson Highway, these are all the stops to add to your list.

Electric Depot

At Electric Depot, there will be free Champagne, giveaways, prizes, more than 20 artists to browse through, and performances by the band Flow Tribe. The development’s “Between the Bricks” event will give visitors a sneak peek at new vendors at Electric Depot, including Blue Corn Tequila & Tacos (serving tacos and margaritas), City Roots Coffee Bar (pouring hot cider, hot coffee and cold beer on tap), Sweet Society (giving out Bingsu, a Korean shaved ice dessert) and Boru (serving warm Ramen samples).

Red Stick Social

Red Stick Social will have drink specials, with $6 Red Bull beverages, $6 white sangria and $15 domestic buckets. Stick around for the after party, 10 p.m.-2 a.m, with live music from the New Orleans band Where Y’acht.

Circa 1857

Circa 1857 will have live music from Jonathon “Boogie” Long, and plenty of open vendors and stores to look through, including The Market at Circa 1857 and Yvette Marie’s Cafe, which will have two cash bars and the full menu available, plus tacos.

Pink Elephant Antiques and Pelican to Mars

Pink Elephant Antiques will be hosting crowds in its parking lot with plenty of food, music and drinks. You can also use this as an opportunity to get a sneak peek at the upcoming neighborhood bar Pelican to Mars next door.

Mid City Makers Market

The Mid City Makers Market will see more than 50 makers posting up shop for the night, including some food stands and vendors who sell food products.

French Truck Coffee

The coffee shop has become a fun stop during White Light Night, but could not be reached for details before today’s deadline.

Simple Joe’s Cafe

Simple Joe’s Cafe will be open and keeping it simple, naturally, cooking big homestyle burgers for the duration of the night.

The Radio Bar

The Radio Bar is always a fun stop during White Light Night or for an impromptu after party, but could not be reached for details before today’s deadline.

Elsie’s Plate & Pie

Elsie’s Plate & Pie will be serving food with a side of live glass-blowing demonstrations by glassblower Quinton Daigre. Besides the full menu inside the restaurant, they will be serving seafood pot pie fillings over potato chips, fried chicken with red beans and rice and “Eye of the Tiger,” a lemon icebox pie with blueberry whipped cream.

Doe’s Eat Place

Doe’s will be open and selling New York strips aged for 100 days, among other specialities.

Canatella Grocery

The new-ish Italian grocery store Canatella Grocery will be open and serving its muffaletta special, which includes a side.

Rocca Pizzeria

Rocca Pizzeria will have small bites available, cocktail sampling, live music and local artists.

Calandro’s & Curbside Burgers

Calandro’s Supermarket and Curbside Burgers will be pairing up for a parking lot party presenting more than 30 artists; wine, liquor and beer samplings; and Curbside burgers, shakes and sides.

La Carreta

La Carreta will have tequila tastings, live music and art.

Mestizo and Ruby Slipper Cafe

The two restaurants will be setup at 4414 Government St. Stop by Mestizo’s stand for margaritas, wine and other spirits, or Ruby Slipper for candied bacon and mimosas.

White Star Market

White Star Market will have cuisine from all its vendors—check our 225 preview for a sampling of what each vendor will be serving. The food hall will also have DJ Micheal Moss, pop-up artists, wine and bourbon tastings and speciality cocktails.

Superior Bar and Grill

Superior Bar and Grill will be open for the duration of the night serving its classics.

Soji: Modern Asian

Soji: Modern Asian will have plenty of food and drinks available as well as music and local vendors selling art and jewelry.

MJ’s Cafe

The vegan/vegetarian, health-centric restaurant will reveal its brand-new location. For a peek before then, though, check out our 225 Dine preview.

Lemoine’s Mid-City Daiquiri

This new spot is not completely open yet, but it will have its doors open for a sneak peek and will have raffles.

Bistro Byronz

Bistro Byronz will partner with Baton Rouge Music Studios for live music. Its students will perform while the bistro serves its regular food and drink.

Brew-Bacher’s Grill

The grill will be open and serving menu items like sliders.

Anthony’s Italian Deli

The deli will have the full menu available, including hot plate specials like lasagna and spaghetti and meatballs.

Red Stick Spice Company

The Red Stick Spice Company will have free cooking demos 6-8 p.m., live music and local vendors, including Sticks of Fury Knitting and OWL Soap Company.

Mid City Craft Wine & Brew

Mid City Craft Wine and Brew will host its biggest She’s Crafty beer tasting of the year, featuring Urban South Brewery, NOLA Brewing, Gnarly Barley Brewing, New Belgium Brewing, Great Raft Brewing, Saint Arnold Brewing Company and Southern Craft Brewing Co. from 6-8 p.m. Local artists Darby Clarke Art and Rusty Durio will be on hand, as well as live music.

Brew Ha-Ha

Brew Ha-Ha will be serving hot cider with spiced chai for the duration of the event.

Monjunis Italian Cafe

Monjunis will have the bar up and running for the duration of the night.

Reginelli’s Pizzeria

Reginelli’s Pizzeria will be pairing with Wristy Business & Co, so you can stop by for some jewelry and pizza.

Know of a business we missed? Tell us in the comments!