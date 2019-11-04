A guide to stall hopping at White Star Market, just in time for White Light Night

Since it opened last spring, the vendor lineup at White Star Market has been like a game of musical chairs. These days, the Mid City hotspot houses a mix of veteran stalls and newcomers. Owners say rotating vendors is a sign of a healthy food hall where chefs get to test out their concepts. We’re not complaining—it just means more culinary creations to try.

With White Light Night approaching, we checked out the current roster. If you’ve attended the festivities before, you know that at some point, you need two things to recharge your batteries: food and drinks. Many of the vendors use the event to experiment with specials or show off old faves. And with eight stalls offering a variety of food, the market is bound to become a gathering spot. Here are some of the dishes you’ll be able to try that night. whitestarmarket.com

WHITE LIGHT NIGHT

Friday, Nov. 22, 6-10 p.m.

This annual art hop is like Mid City’s version of a national holiday. Locals ditch their cars and hit the street party for hours, walking for blocks along Government Street and portions of Jefferson Highway to shop local art, pop into small businesses and restaurants, and listen to live music. midcitymerchantsbr.org/white-light-night

This article was originally published in the November 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.