Food news roundup: LSU Baseball, Fleur de Lis Pizza, Queen of Sparkles collab and more

LSU Baseball champs greeted fans at Raising Cane’s this morning

Returning home from their Men’s College World Series victory, LSU Baseball’s Jared Jones, Kade Anderson, Anthony Eyanson, Derek Curiel and Chase Shores celebrated with fans at “The Mothership” original location of Raising Cane’s on Highland Road this morning from 10-11 a.m.

The players worked in the kitchen, served customers from the front counter and chatted with media, fans and Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves. The players arrived at the restaurant atop a 13.5-foot Mike the Tiger-themed parade float, created by Kern Studios and Mardi Gras World and dubbed “Mardi Gras Mike.” Read more about this morning’s event here.

A free national championship celebration is set for tonight at 7 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium’s Skip Bertman Field.

Head to Mid City to support The Red Shoes’ community fridge

The Red Shoes is asking for help filling its community fridge at 2302 Government St. Open 24 hours per day and stocked with fresh produce, meals and snacks, locals are invited to take what they need—or give. Neighborhood businesses like House Brew, Mid City Bakery and Pelican to Mars regularly contribute to the fridge through activities like sandwich-making parties.

Many meal programs are unavailable when schools close for summer, meaning the community fridge is needed more than ever. The Red Shoes asked residents, businesses and organizations to contribute to filling the fridge throughout July. The community has already answered the call, with pledges now full for the month.

But other days are still open throughout the rest of the summertime, and donations are welcome anytime. Requests include quick meals, produce, toiletries, kid-friendly snacks, hydrating drinks and more. Find more information and sign up for a day here.

Beausoleil mixes it up with a new menu

Known for its elevated flavors, Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine is rolling out a menu update curated by chef Jordan Snyder.

The new offerings play up local ingredients in dishes like shrimp with watermelon, ricotta and jalapeno oil; octopus with pineapple and Aleppo vinaigrette; and scallops and pork belly with parsnips and pepper jelly.

Beausoleil is open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for lunch; Monday-Sunday, 5-9 p.m. for dinner; and Saturday-Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. for brunch. Get a better look at the new menu here.

Kids now eat free at these local eateries

A handful of local eateries recently announced kids can eat free, so the whole fam can catch a quick and affordable meal.

Children eat free at Luna Cocina all day, Monday-Thursday. The restaurant welcomes children 12 and under who are accompanied by an adult. The adult must purchase their own meal.

Over at The Ambrosia Bakery, kids eat free for breakfast or lunch at the deli now through July 31. The offer is only valid with the purchase of an adult entree.

Spotted other places where kids eat free? Send us a tip at [email protected].

More bites

• Brew Ha-Ha coffee shop has announced a new drink menu for the summer. Try the Pom Springs pomegranate mocha or the Italian Stallion strawberry-tiramisu matcha with cold foam. Find the complete summer menu here.

• Fleur de Lis Pizza is getting a revamp after closing in 2022. The building that housed the iconic pizza restaurant since 1946 has been purchased for $1.1 million by Big Horn River LLC. The company intends to bring the iconic Baton Rouge eatery back to life with much-needed renovations led by local design firm Tiek Byday. It plans to reopen in late fall, WBRZ reports. Read more here.

• Queen of Sparkles is launching another collection of Coca-Cola-themed apparel. Snag the colorfully sequined sweatshirts when they drop on the brand’s site on Sunday, June 29, at 10 a.m.

• Mid City Beer Garden has announced a collab with Mid City Bakery. Try the bakery’s new Key lime pie and strawberry cheesecake at the beer garden starting this Friday, June 27. Owner Kimberly Fansler will be on hand to pass out samples of the new cheesecake on Saturday night.

Send us food news tips

Send food news tips—think: openings, menu updates, new chefs or special events and series—to [email protected].