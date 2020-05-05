A silver lining of the stay-at-home order is that the weather in Baton Rouge has been absolutely gorgeous for the most part. That has inspired Red Stick residents to grab their bikes or take a walk around the city, or take advantage of the plethora of green space around the parish.

And now that restaurants are allowed to open up their patios for patrons to sit for a bit and eat takeout—following necessary health precautions, of course—that gives us all yet another reason to enjoy the outdoors while the nice weather lasts.

Baton Rouge restaurants have begun advertising their patio space on social media, and we’ve updated our master list of restaurants open for takeout and delivery to include information on which ones are opening up that coveted outdoor space as well.

Check out some options we’ve been eyeing below, and click here for the full list. As always, let us know if your favorite restaurant should be added to the list!

Tsunami opens up its breathtaking rooftop space downtown

A must-do activity downtown takes on a new meaning during the coronavirus. Grab some Ika Fries and a few sushi rolls, and enjoy watching the river roll on as the sun sets.

Superior Grill Mid City reopens its patio

Happy hour is back—sort of. Guests who purchase food at Superior Grill’s Government Street location can enjoy the side patio and some to-go margs minus the table service.

Enjoy the rooftop patio at Bumsteers

Grab a meal and a cocktail downstairs, and head up to the rooftop patio to enjoy some sun and watch the activity of the Perkins Road overpass area.

Drusilla Seafood opens up its cozy patio to guests

One spot not to overlook is Drusilla Seafood off Jefferson Highway. What’s more south Louisiana than a seafood platter or fried shrimp po-boy on the restaurant’s porch-like patio area?

Dine on Adrian’s fare on its shady patio

Munch on crab cakes or a plate lunch at Adrian’s patio. The restaurant off Perkins Road East has been serving up delicious family meals and plate specials throughout the stay-at-home order.