In Louisiana, February means a return to festivities. While Carnival season is now over, you need a few handy wines to take you through Valentine’s Day and delicious seasonal eating. Alexander’s Highland Market wine manager Gabe Daigle recommends the following picks, which include a crisp rosé sparkling wine, a fresh and floral Italian white blend and a big red from Napa Valley perfect for a romantic dinner.

Read on for the full story from our February issue.